How to watch Aston Villa v Sheffield United – kick off time, TV channel, live stream

Right here it’s, the Premier League restart kicks off this week as Aston Villa tackle Sheffield United in a key conflict for each groups.

Each workforce might be determined to return to motion with a confidence-boosting win to get off the mark, however some will want these victories and factors greater than others.

Villa are in dire straits proper now, the stress is all on them to take advantage of their remaining 9 video games.

Dean Smith’s males sit within the relegation zone in a tightly-congested pack of drop-zone candidates, whereas Sheffield United are flying excessive on the different finish of the desk.

The Blades are scrapping away for a Europa League spot, however stunningly stay within the hunt for fifth place, a spot which may safe a Champions League berth subsequent season if Manchester Metropolis’s anticipated ban is upheld.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to learn about how to watch the Aston Villa v Sheffield United sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Aston Villa v Sheffield United?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United takes place on Wednesday 17th June 2020, the primary match to happen for the reason that Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to watch each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the newest instances and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm – with Man Metropolis v Arsenal, the second sport post-Challenge Restart, set to happen straight after.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on?

You may watch Aston Villa v Sheffield United live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from .

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.



Live stream Aston Villa v Sheffield United on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United workforce information

Aston Villa: Wesley and Tom Heaton stay sidelined by means of harm. Even once they return to health they can not return to motion after being lower from the squad listing in February.

Nevertheless, John McGinn is again and can hopefully present Villa with slightly further sparkle and purpose risk from midfield.

Sheffield United: Absolutely match and raring to go, that’s the Sheffield United workforce information for you.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has prolonged his mortgage from Manchester United so there might be no scramble for a backup stopper within the remaining 9 video games.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

It’s extremely powerful to reply the query with ‘Villa’ in most video games. They’ve deep points at each ends of the pitch.

A scarcity of placing choices has been uncovered this season, whereas too many particular person, sloppy errors have ruined their hopes in too many video games.

In Jack Grealish, Villa have a maverick match-winner who may pull out a consequence from anyplace, however Sheffield United are impressively powerful to break down and will dig in for a resolute efficiency of their first day again on the workplace.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Sheffield United

