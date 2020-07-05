How to watch BBC Sports series Olympics Rewind

There’s no Olympics 2020 in Tokyo this summer time – however that doesn’t imply there gained’t be an opportunity to relive among the best sporting moments lately.

From Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah’s gold medals, to Usain Bolt’s record-breaking sprints, BBC Sport is ready to revisit a few of greatest Olympic video games – together with London 2012 – throughout the BBC channels.

Learn on for every little thing you want to learn about how to watch Olympics Rewind.

How can I watch the final three Olympics?

BBC Olympics rewatch programming will run every day between Tuesday 14th – Saturday 25th July. The protection will start with Beijing 2008 protection, adopted chronologically by London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In a press release the BBC promised a “weekend of London 2012 highlights, together with programmes devoted to the Torch Relay and Opening Ceremony”.

There may also be a particular one-off, Britain’s Biggest Olympic Moments, which can shut the schedule on Saturday 25th July.

Olympics Rewind: Beijing 2008, narrated by Sue Barker, kicks the programming off operating from 14th-16th July (3pm every day, BBC Two).

The London Olympics Opening Ceremony (directed by Danny Boyle) will air 17th July from 10.35pm on BBC One.

In the meantime sporting highlights in Olympics Rewind: London 2012 will air over the weekend of 18th-19th July, offered once more by Sue Barker, and air on BBC One within the afternoons, from 1.40pm on the Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

Lastly, Dan Walker presents Olympics Rewind: Rio 2016 from 20th – 24th July.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater mentioned, “Within the absence of this summer time’s postponed Olympics in Tokyo, Olympics Rewind will enable followers to relive Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“Forming a fortnight of leisure and nostalgia, the programming will look again on unimaginable accomplishments, report breaking performances and large British gold medal hauls from every Olympic Video games.”