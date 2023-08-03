How To Watch Billie Eilish And Others Perform At Lollapalooza Live Streaming Begins Thursday:

Once upon a time, if you wanted to watch sets at Lollapalooza, you had to deal with crowds, porta-potties, as well as Wrigleyville guys.

But now that we live in the 21st century, Sudan’s Archives can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own house. Lollapalooza 2023 will be shown live on Hulu on Thursday, August 3, at 2:05 p.m.

The Festival Is Starting On Thursday August 3:

The fair will be shown on two feeds on the site, and the shows will go on until Sunday night. Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey’s Vape, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Karol G, the 1975, as well as Tomorrow X Together will all play major sets in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Rina Sawayama, Sudan Archives, Lil Yachty, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pusha T, Beabadoobee, as well as Magdalena Bay are some of the artists who will be performing.

These acts are playing at an interesting time. Eilish’s song from the Barbie soundtrack has just upset everyone on TikTok. Lamar has been cheering up TikTok through the “go stink” segment from “America has a Problem.”

After Sawayama seemed to call out Matty Healy within the beginning of her song “STFU” more than once, she and The 1975 will be on the same event ticket.

And Jepsen just put out “The Loveliest Time” alongside “Psychedelic Switch,” which is a dark horse for song of the summer. Here is a full list of when Hulu will show Lollapalooza 2023. All times are in Eastern Time (ET).

This week, Lollapalooza, Chicago’s biggest summer event, will have four days of live music in Grant Park.

More Than 100,000 People Visit Lollapalooza Each Day:

Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Tomorrow X Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as Lana Del Rey will all be in town for the yearly event, which usually has 100,000 people each day.

If you haven’t already bought a badge, you can still get tickets for certain days. But you are able to view the event live streamed from the ease of your own home.

This year, Lollapalooza has once more teamed up with Hulu to show sets from stars and other acts like Portugal over the course of the weekend on two feeds. The Man, Pusha T, New Jeans, Fred once more, and Diplo.

What Does It Cost To Use Hulu?

After the first month is over, the viewing app costs $7.99 a month for content alongside ads as well as $14.99 a month for content without ads.

The price is $9.99 (ads) if you buy it with Disney+. When Disney+ and ESPN+ are bought together, the price was $12.99 (with ads) as well as $19.99 (without ads).

The Following Streets Are Closed:

Here are the roads that will be closed during the four-day event and how long they will be closed.

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Sunday, Aug 13.

Balbo Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug 7 .

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Saturday, Aug 12.

Jackson Drive to Michigan Avenue to Columbus through Monday, Aug 7.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt through Monday, Aug 7 .

Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday, Aug 7.

Ida B. Wells / Congress Pkwy/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus through Monday, Aug 7.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, Aug. 2 through 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 am.

Thursday, August 3:

2:05 p.m. – Bad Neighbors

3 p.m. – Matt Maltese

3:55 p.m. – Disco Lines

5 p.m. – Lovejoy

6:05 p.m. – NewJeans

6:55 p.m. – Rema

9 p.m. – Dom Dolla

9:45 p.m. – Billie Eilish

11 p.m. – Diplo

Friday, August 4:

2:05 p.m. – Hairitage

2:45 p.m. – Band-Maid

3:50 p.m. – Ray Volpe

4:40 p.m. – Sudan Archives

5:40 p.m. – Peach Pit

7:45 p.m. – Tems

8:50 p.m. – Diesel

9:55 p.m. – Fred Again..

11 p.m. – The 1975

Saturday, August 5:

2:05 p.m. – Pardyalone

2:50 p.m. – Zack Fox

3:50 p.m. – Knock2

4:35 p.m. – Thee Sacred Souls

5:40 p.m. – The Knocks

6:40 p.m. – The Revivalists

7:45 p.m. – Maggie Rogers

8:45 p.m. – Meduza

9:45 p.m. – Pusha T

10:45 p.m. – Odesza

Sunday, August 6:

2:05 p.m. – Ingrid Andress

2:50 p.m. – Upsahl

3:40 p.m. – Dehd

4:45 p.m. – Matroda

5:30 p.m. – Mt. Joy

6:35 p.m. – Magdalena Bay

7:30 p.m. – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

8:30 p.m. – The Backseat Lovers

9:45 p.m. – Louis the Child

Thursday, August 3:

2:05 p.m. – Carola

4 p.m. – Joy Oladokun

5:05 p.m. – J. Worra

5:30 p.m. – Acraze

6:40 p.m. – Sofi Tukker

7:45 p.m. – Portugal. The Man

8:45 p.m. – Lainey Wilson

9:40 p.m. – Karol G

Friday, August 4:

2:05 p.m. – Skizzy Mars

3 p.m. – Sincere Engineer

3:50 p.m. – Blanke

4:40 p.m. – Ekkstacy

5:30 p.m. – Emo Nite

6:35 p.m. – Big Wild

7:40 p.m. – Armnhmr

8:45 p.m. – Jessie Reyez

9:45 p.m. – Svdden Death

10:45 p.m. – Subtronics

Saturday, August 5:

2:05 p.m. – Hoosh

2:55 p.m. – Bonnie X Clyde

3:45 p.m. – Tom Odell

4:50 p.m. – Motherfolk

5:45 p.m. – AC Slater

6:45 p.m. – Sylvan Esso

7:45 p.m. – J.I.D

8:45 p.m. – Yung Gravy

9:50 p.m. – Nora En Pure

10:30 p.m. – Tomorrow x Together

Sunday, August 6: