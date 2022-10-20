How to watch Black Adam: theatrical release, HBO Max, duration, recommended age and more

Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited debut as a superhero, Black Adam, is about to come. According to Johnson himself, it is the beginning of “a new era in the DC universe”. Though our review of Black Adam doesn’t quite agree with that sentiment.

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21, but here is all the relevant information about the film.

Black Adam theatrical release

The release date of Black Adam in theaters around the world is scheduled for Friday October 21. Being a great production, you will not be short of theaters where you can buy tickets, so choose your favorite cinema and enjoy it, because (for now) it is the only way to see the film.

Black Adam Premiere on HBO Max

Black Adam is currently not available for streaming and there has been no official announcement on this matter. However, considering it’s a Warner Bros movie, Black Adam should be coming to HBO Max.

Warner no longer guarantees that movies will arrive on HBO Max after the usual 45 days, so we do not know its exact release date. For reference though, the last two Warner releases hit HBO Max 70 days (Elvis) and 59 days (DC League of Super Pets) after their theatrical releases. If Black Adam were to release within that 60-70 day window, it would hit HBO Max in mid to late December.

What is Black Adam about?

Black Adam is the first feature film of the DC superhero. Here it is the official synopsis from the Warner Bros plot:

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam received the mighty powers of the gods. After using these powers to get revenge, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Almost 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now freed, his unique form of justice, born of rage, is challenged by the modern heroes that make up the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.

The cast of Black Adam

Black Adam has been written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. It has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starred by the following cast:

Dwayne Johnson like Black Adam

like Black Adam Pierce Bronson as Dr. Fate

as Dr. Fate Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

as Hawkman Noah Centineo como Atom Smasher

como Atom Smasher Sarah Shahi as Adriana

as Adriana Quintessa Swindell as cyclone

Black Adam duration and recommended age

Black Adam is recommended for over 13 years old for its sequences of violence, intense action and language. The duration of the film is 2 hours and 4 minutes, credits included. And yes, it has a post-credits scene that has already been spoiled by Dwayne Johnson himself.