How to watch Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson and members of his cupboard at the moment are giving each day authorities briefings providing the newest steering to the general public amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Right here’s how one can watch right now’s briefing…

What time is right now’s coronavirus briefing?

Boris Johnson will handle the nation right now (Monday, 23rd March) at 8.30pm. This comes after the Prime Minister attended a COBRA assembly earlier within the day.

The standard briefings aren’t at a set time each day, however all the time happen sooner or later between 4pm and 6pm – normally pretty shut to 5pm.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson’s handle to the nation might be broadcast on BBC One, ITV and Channel four tonight.

The standard each day briefings are broadcast stay on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the each day briefing.

What might be included in right now’s briefing?

It’s not but clear, however Johnson is generally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, as well as to members of his cupboard equivalent to chancellor Rishi Sunak.

There’s robust hypothesis that tonight’s briefing might embody particulars of what the federal government plans to do to be sure that social distancing measures are enforced throughout the nation.