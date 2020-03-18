How to watch Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson and members of his cupboard are actually giving day by day authorities briefings providing the most recent steering to the general public amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Right here’s how one can watch at the moment’s briefing…

What time is at the moment’s coronavirus briefing?

The briefings aren’t at a set time daily, however they’ll at all times happen sooner or later between 4pm and 6pm. The 2 press conferences we’ve seen up to now, on Monday and Tuesday, have been each at 5pm.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The briefings are broadcast reside on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme that may embody at the moment’s briefing.

This programme will start at 4:30pm on BBC One and proceed till 6pm, additionally providing evaluation on all the most recent developments concerning the outbreak.

What will likely be included in at the moment’s briefing?

It’s not but clear, however Johnson is often joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, as well as to members of his cupboard corresponding to chancellor Rishi Sunak.

At present’s briefing may include the most recent updates about potential college cancellations in England in addition to the opportunity of additional social distancing measures.