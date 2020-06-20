How to watch Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the UK

The Bundesliga has burst again into life following the coronavirus deep freeze and whereas the title is already gained, there’s nonetheless loads of pleasure to come.

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen had been all in competition for the title upon the restart, however the may of Munich prevailed, with a decisive victory over Dortmund setting them on their method.

There are nonetheless loads of tantalising clashes in the remaining weeks of the season and loads to play for at the backside with Werder Bremen staring into the abyss.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK.

Watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bundesliga video games are proven live on BT Sport all through the season. For the full schedule of video games, take a look at our full record of the subsequent spherical of Bundesliga fixtures.

Live stream Bundesliga on-line in the UK

As soon as once more, BT Sport present the reply. Clients can watch video games by way of the BT Sport app on a variety of units or by means of their official web site.

For full particulars on how to get BT Sport, see beneath.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All 2:30pm kick-off (UK time)

Saturday 20th June

Bayern Munich v Freiburg – BT Sport ESPN

Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt – BT Sport (on-line)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Augsburg – BT Sport (on-line)

Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen – BT Sport 3

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin – BT Sport (on-line)

Mainz v Werder Bremen – BT Sport (on-line)

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund – BT Sport 2

Paderborn v Monchengladbach – BT Sport (on-line)

Schalke v Wolfsburg – BT Sport Further 2

Saturday 27th June

Union Berlin v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt v Paderborn

Augsburg v RB Leipzig

Monchengladbach v Hertha Berlin

Freiburg v Schalke

Werder Bremen v Cologne

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich

How to get BT Sport

For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for a further £15.00 per 30 days

For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days

You possibly can add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Different, you possibly can decide up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month cross for £25.

It may be used to watch sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and by means of your TV by way of a number of units together with Chromecast and PS4.

