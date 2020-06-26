How to watch Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the UK

The Bundesliga has burst again into life following the coronavirus deep freeze and whereas the title is already received, there’s nonetheless loads of pleasure to come.

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen had been all in rivalry for the title upon the restart, however the may of Munich prevailed, with a decisive victory over Dortmund setting them on their method.

There are nonetheless loads of tantalising clashes in the remaining weeks of the season and so much to play for at the backside with Werder Bremen staring into the abyss.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK.

Watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bundesliga video games are proven live on BT Sport all through the season. For the full schedule of video games, take a look at our full record of the subsequent spherical of Bundesliga fixtures.

Live stream Bundesliga on-line in the UK

As soon as once more, BT Sport present the reply. Prospects can watch video games by way of the BT Sport app on a spread of units or via their official web site.

For full particulars on how to get BT Sport, see under.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All 2:30pm kick-off (UK time)

Saturday 27th June

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim – BT Sport 3

Augsburg v RB Leipzig – BTSport.com

Mönchengladbach v Hertha Berlin – BT Sport 2

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich – BT Sport ESPN

Werder Bremen v Cologne – BT Sport Digital Unique

SC Freiburg v Schalke – BT Sport Digital Unique

Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Paderborn 07 – BTSport.com

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz – BT Sport 3

FC Union Berlin v Fortuna Düsseldorf – BT Sport Additional 2

How to get BT Sport

Should you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for an extra £15.00 monthly

For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly

You’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Various, you’ll be able to choose up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month go for £25.

It may be used to watch sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and via your TV by way of a bunch of units together with Chromecast and PS4.

