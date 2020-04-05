The Bundesliga is one in all the hottest leagues in world soccer – on and off the discipline.

Dortmund’s iconic ‘Yellow Wall’ made up of 25,00zero followers supplies a surprising backdrop for Jadon Sancho and Marcos Reus, whereas Robert Lewandowski continues to break goalscoring data with Bayern Munich.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK.

How to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bundesliga video games are proven reside on BT Sport all through the season.

For the full schedule of video games, try their official web site and apply the filter for Bundesliga matches.

How to get BT Sport

When you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 monthly.

For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.

You may add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Different, you’ll be able to choose up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month go for £25.

It may be used to watch sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and thru your TV by way of a number of units together with Chromecast and PS4.