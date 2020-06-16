How to watch Chhichhore – where to stream Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood movie

In reminiscence of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who tragically died on the weekend, many followers are revisiting his in depth work in TV and movie.

The 34-year-old movie star, who was primarily based in Mumbai, appeared in quite a lot of Hindi-language movies, together with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – the biopic of cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 2019 movie Chhichhore and a 2020 Indian remake of The Fault in Our Stars – Dil Bechara.

Comedy-drama Chhichhore, which was one in all Rajput’s final tasks, was launched in 2019 and likewise featured Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in starring roles. Within the movie, Rajput performs a middle-aged man who tells the story of his time in faculty to his teenage son.

Right here’s how one can watch the Hindi-language hit…

How can I watch Chhichhore?

Whereas Chhichhore shouldn’t be accessible on Netflix or Amazon Prime video, the movie might be watched on Hotstar – a platform devoted to streaming content material from India. Subscriptions value £49.99 for a 12 months or £5.99 month-to-month.

What’s Chhichhore about?

After his son fails his exams and makes an attempt suicide, Anirudh Pathak (Rajput) reunites his mates from faculty to allow them to inform his son about their time at college within the 90’s. Residing within the ‘losers’ hostel housing, the six mates try to win the school’s annual sporting championship so as to show that their hostel is the most effective.

Which Sushant Singh Rajput movies are on Netflix?

Whereas Chhichhore shouldn’t be on Netflix, plenty of different movies starring Sushant Singh Rajput are for UK members. These embrace 2013 Bollywood drama Kai po che, which tells the story of three mates who need to begin a cricket coaching academy, and 2019 Netflix unique Drive, by which a thief and avenue racer be part of forces to pull off a grand heist.

Pk, a 2014 comedy starring Rajput, can also be accessible on Netflix and tells the story of an alien who comes to earth and befriends a tv journalist.

