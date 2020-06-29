How to watch classic Wimbledon matches as 2020 tournament cancelled

Any sport fan will let you know that one of many highlights of each summer time is undoubtedly Wimbledon – with the 2 week tennis tournament usually reliably bringing a couple of justifiable share of drama and pleasure.

Solely, this yr it’s not to be – very like many different large sporting occasions, together with Euro 2020 and the Olympic Video games, the Championships on the All England Membership is not going to be going forward this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic – the primary yr with out Wimbledon because the second world struggle.

However to make up for the absence the BBC will likely be repeating some classic matches from years passed by – right here’s the whole lot you want to know.

When will classic Wimbledon matches air?

Wimbledon was due to begin as we speak (Monday 29th June) and so over the subsequent two weeks the BBC will likely be airing a powerful 50 hours of programming – starting from repeats of iconic finals to an Andy Murray Biggest Hits weekend – with three hours of protection from 1:30pm to 4:30pm each weekday in week 1, and from 2:15pm to 5:15pm in week 2.

As well as, rather than the standard Right this moment at Wimbledon programme, Sue Barker will likely be internet hosting a one-hour present, Wimbledon: The Better of the Championships, on BBC Two at 8pm each weekday, with enter from former gamers together with Tim Henman, Boris Becker, John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova.

Full Wimbledon 2020 TV schedule

Yow will discover the BBC’s full schedule of content material under:

Wimbledon Rewind week one: Monday 29th June – Friday third July, 1:30pm-4:30pm, BBC Two

Wimbledon Rewind week two: Monday sixth July – Friday 10th July, 2:15pm-5:15pm, BBC Two

Wimbledon: The Better of the Championships: Weekdays 29th June-10th July, 8pm, BBC Two

BBC Two Andy Murray’s Biggest Hits: Saturday 4th July at 1:15 pm on BBC Two and Sunday fifth July at 2pm on BBC One

Wimbledon: The Biggest Closing: Saturday 11th July at 1:15pm on BBC One and 12th July at 2:05pm on BBC One

One Day (documentary trying again ultimately yr’s last, which passed off on the similar time as England’s cricket World Cup win): 12th July at 7pm on BBC One

Which classic matches will likely be proven?

Among the most iconic moments of all time will likely be replayed, together with the 2008 males’s last between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, usually hailed as one of many best – if not the best – tennis matches of all time, and one other all time nice between John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg – and sure, we will be severe.

Learn on for the complete listing.

Monday 29th June – BBC Two, 13:30-16:30

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, 2008 males’s single last

Tuesday 30th June – BBC Two, 13:30-16:30

Martina Navratilova vs Chris Evert, 1978 girls’ singles last and Venus Williams vs Lindsay Davenport, 2005 girls’ singles last.

Wednesday 1st July – BBC Two, 13:30-16:30

Andre Agassi vs Goran Ivanisevic, 1992 males’s singles last and Goran Ivanisevic vs Pat Rafter, 2001 males’s singles last

Thursday 2nd July – BBC Two, 13:30-16:30

Boris Becker vs Kevin Curran, 1985 males’s singles last and Steffi Graf vs Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 1995 girls singles last.

Friday third July – BBC Two, 13:30-16:30

Virginia Wade vs Betty Range 1977 girls’ singles last and Ivan Lendl vs Pat Money, 1987 males’s singles last

Monday, sixth July – BBC Two, 14:15-17:15

Evonne Goolagong Cawley vs Chris Evert, 1980 girls’ singles last and Bjorn Borg vs John McEnroe, 1980 males’s singles last

Tuesday, 7 July – BBC Two, 14:15-17:15

Billie Jean King vs Ann Jones, 1960 girls’s singles last and Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick, 2009 males’s singles last

Wednesday, eight July – BBC Two, 14:15-17:15

Steffi Graf vs Jana Novotna, 1993 girls’s singles last and Jimmy Connors vs Arthur Ashe, 1975 males’s singles last

Thursday, 9 July – BBC Two, 14:15-17:15

Serena Williams vs Agnieszka Radwanska, 2012 girls’ singles last and Pete Sampras vs Pat Rafter, 2000 males’s singles last

Friday, 10 July – BBC Two, 14:15-17:15

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, 2019 males’s singles last and Serena Williams vs Simona Halep, 2019’s girls’ singles last

How can I watch the protection?

Fortuitously, it couldn’t be simpler to tune in, both watch the content material as it goes out on BBC One and BBC Two on the instances listed above, or repeated on the Purple Button, whereas all the programmes can even be out there on iPlayer after they air.