How to Watch David Blaine Ascension Live on YouTube

David Blaine is hoping to flip the fantasy of the 1956 basic French quick movie “The Purple Balloon” (“Le Ballon Rouge”) into actuality.

Blaine, a profession magician, illusionist and endurance performer, is ready to take flight over the desert in Web page, Ariz., on Wednesday, Sept. 2 — piloting a cluster of 52 helium-filled balloons. The stunt might be completely livestreamed on YouTube, which is funding the undertaking, and Blaine will narrate the whole expertise for viewers excessive above the Earth.

“I’m going to present my perspective via the entire thing,” Blaine instructed Selection.

The occasion, climate allowing, is ready to start livestreaming at 5:55 a.m. PT on Sept. 2, on Blaine’s YouTube channel (at this hyperlink). Blaine mentioned the setup for the stunt will take about an hour and a half, with the flight and touchdown anticipated to final about one hour.

Blaine initially needed to stage “Ascension” in his hometown of New York Metropolis on Aug. 31. However the forecast for wind circumstances within the Large Apple and general security issues prompted him and his staff of aviation consultants enlisted with the assistance of YouTube to transfer it to Web page, Ariz. (about 130 miles north of Flagstaff).

“Arizona is among the finest places for ballooning,” Blaine mentioned. “It permits for fairly optimum circumstances.”

Wind is a vital consider ballooning: A pilot can management the altitude of a balloon-based craft, however not the wind pace or course. Blaine additionally mentioned Arizona was a preferable location by way of security as a result of, in contrast to New York Metropolis, there received’t be crowds of individuals to deal with.

“New York can be spectacle, which isn’t what we wish proper now,” Blaine mentioned, whereas the try in Arizona “can be spectacular.” He added, although, that he nonetheless hopes to float over New York Metropolis on helium balloons at some point.

How excessive will Blaine fly? “I don’t know,” he mentioned.

The “Ascension” staff expects he may go as excessive as 18,000 ft (about 3.Four miles), the place oxygen ranges are about half these at sea degree. Blaine mentioned his crew might be monitoring his vitals and if there are indicators of hypoxia (life-threatening oxygen deprivation) or if his physique temperature drops precipitously, they’ll pull the plug on the flight.

Blaine’s try isn’t fully unprecedented: Individuals have managed to fly into the sky on nothing greater than helium balloons (the notorious 2009 “Balloon Boy” hoax apart). Nevertheless it’s the primary such “cluster ballooning” stunt that might be broadcast stay from the aeronaut’s perspective.

Blaine, 47, mentioned the one anticipated problem in doing the balloon stunt within the Arizona desert is with the touchdown: “I don’t have expertise with this terrain.”

The present flight plan is for Blaine to be harnessed to 42 eight-foot balloons and 10 smaller balloons (of 4-6 ft every). The balloon configuration is predicated on his weight (198 kilos), and could also be adjusted primarily based on his weigh-in Wednesday.

To manage altitude, Blaine might be in a position to shed ballast (within the type of handfuls of sand) to go larger and can strategically deflate balloons to descend. “It’s virtually like you possibly can management a propane-gas balloon,” Blaine defined. He’ll have a couple of pound of sand hooked up to him, which is sufficient to have an effect on the balloon cluster’s altitude.

Blaine, who was raised in Brooklyn by a single mother, mentioned he’s dreamed of flying via the air on balloons after his mom took him to see Albert Lamorisse’s “The Purple Balloon” when he was a child. Within the movie’s climactic scene, the younger boy on the heart of the story is lifted excessive above Paris by a bunch of magical balloons. (Blaine solely just lately noticed Pixar’s “Up,” wherein much more fancifully, Carl Fredricksen’s total home is airborne by balloons.)

He’s spent the higher a part of the 2 years coaching for “Ascension,” which required him to get hold of a pilot’s license (and a industrial balloon pilot’s license) in addition to get licensed as a skydiver. So far as security precautions, Blaine might be outfitted with each a parachute and oxygen masks, which federal laws require for any plane ascending to these altitudes.

The largest hazard, Blaine mentioned, is that in contrast to his prior stunts — the place he had a staff close by to pull him out if circumstances grew to become dire — “this one is simply me on their lonesome. That makes it completely different.” Nevertheless, he mentioned, he’ll be in fixed communication with the staff on the bottom as he makes the ascent and touchdown.

With “Ascension,” Blaine mentioned he needed to undertake a extra inspiring (and fewer death-defying) stunt as a result of his 9-year-old daughter goes to be watching it. “I would like this to be thrilling and enjoyable and colourful,” he mentioned, including that he added some pink balloons at her request.

Requested if he’s nervous in regards to the impending try, Blaine mentioned, “I often attempt to focus and take into consideration the absolute best consequence,” including, “I’ll benefit from the view!”

Blaine’s “Ascension” stunt is being funded and produced by YouTube, which is hoping the joys of the try attracts a crowd of viewers from around the globe.

“All through his 20-plus 12 months profession, David Blaine has constantly redefined magic and phantasm by focusing on audiences’ expertise at the beginning,” mentioned Alex Piper, head of unscripted for YouTube Originals.

Blaine mentioned he connected with YouTube for the stunt after being inspired to attain out to the video platform by his pal and longtime YouTube Casey Neistat. “I’ve identified Casey for years – he’s mentioned that YouTube is the way forward for the whole lot,” mentioned Blaine. “I couldn’t be extra grateful to be working with a associate like that.”

“Ascension” is Blaine’s first stay stunt since 2012 — which additionally was livestreamed on YouTube — when he spent 72 hours standing on a pillar in New York Metropolis whereas being subjected to 1 million volts of electrical energy. Amongst different stunts, he’s been buried in a plastic field beneath a three-ton water-filled tank, spent seven days submerged in an 8-foot-diameter water-filled sphere in entrance of New York Metropolis’s Lincoln Heart, and spent practically 64 hours encased in a large block of ice in Occasions Sq..