How to Watch David Blaine Ascension Live on YouTube

David Blaine is hoping to flip the fantasy of the 1956 traditional French brief movie “The Pink Balloon” (“Le Ballon Rouge”) into actuality.

Blaine, a profession magician, illusionist and endurance performer, is about to take flight over the desert in Web page, Ariz., on Wednesday, Sept. 2 — piloting a cluster of 52 helium-filled balloons. The stunt shall be completely livestreamed on YouTube, which is funding the challenge, and Blaine will narrate the whole expertise for viewers from excessive above the Earth.

“I’m going to present my viewpoint via the entire thing,” Blaine informed Selection.

The occasion, climate allowing, is about to start livestreaming at 5:55 a.m. PT on Sept. 2, on Blaine’s YouTube channel (at this hyperlink). Blaine mentioned the setup for the stunt will take about an hour and a half, with the flight and touchdown anticipated to final about one hour.

Blaine initially needed to stage “Ascension” in his hometown of New York Metropolis on Aug. 31. However the forecast for wind situations within the Huge Apple and general security considerations prompted him and his crew of aviation specialists to transfer it to Web page, Ariz. (about 130 miles north of Flagstaff).

“Arizona is likely one of the greatest places for ballooning,” Blaine mentioned. “It permits for fairly optimum situations.”

Wind is a crucial think about ballooning: A pilot can management the altitude of a balloon-based craft, however not the wind pace or route. Blaine additionally mentioned Arizona was a preferable location by way of security as a result of, in contrast to New York Metropolis, there gained’t be crowds of individuals to take care of.

“New York could be spectacle, which isn’t what we wish proper now,” Blaine mentioned, whereas the try in Arizona “could be spectacular.” He added, although, that he nonetheless hopes to float over New York Metropolis on helium balloons in the future.

How excessive will Blaine fly? “I don’t know,” he mentioned.

The “Ascension” crew expects he might go as excessive as 18,000 ft (about 3.Four miles), the place oxygen ranges are about half these at sea stage, and even larger. Blaine mentioned his crew shall be monitoring his vitals, and if there are indicators of hypoxia (life-threatening oxygen deprivation) or if his physique temperature drops precipitously, they’ll pull the plug on the flight.

[UPDATE, 9/2, 9 a.m. PT: Blaine reached an altitude of 24,900 ft, about 4.7 miles, earlier than parachuting safely to the bottom, believed to be the best anybody has flown with by way of cluster ballooning.]

Blaine’s try isn’t solely unprecedented: Folks have managed to fly into the sky on nothing greater than helium balloons (the notorious 2009 “Balloon Boy” hoax apart). However it’s the primary such “cluster ballooning” stunt that shall be broadcast dwell from the aeronaut’s perspective.

Blaine, 47, mentioned the one anticipated issue in doing the balloon stunt within the Arizona desert is with the touchdown: “I don’t have expertise with this terrain.”

The present flight plan is for Blaine to be harnessed to 42 eight-foot balloons and 10 smaller balloons (of 4-6 ft every). The balloon configuration is predicated on his weight (198 kilos), and could also be adjusted based mostly on his weigh-in Wednesday.

To manage altitude, Blaine shall be in a position to shed ballast (within the type of a number of small luggage of sand) to go larger and can strategically launch particular person balloons to descend. “It’s nearly like you possibly can management a propane-gas balloon,” Blaine defined, noting that even a handful of sand is sufficient to have an effect on the balloon cluster’s altitude.

Blaine, who was raised in Brooklyn by a single mother, mentioned he’s dreamed of flying via the air on balloons ever since his mom took him to see Albert Lamorisse’s “The Pink Balloon” when he was a child. Within the movie’s climactic scene, the younger boy on the heart of the story is lifted excessive above Paris by a bunch of magical balloons. (Blaine solely lately noticed Pixar’s “Up,” wherein, much more fancifully, Carl Fredricksen’s complete home is airborne by balloons.)

He’s spent the higher a part of the 2 years coaching for “Ascension,” which required him to acquire a pilot’s license (and a industrial balloon pilot’s license) in addition to get licensed as a skydiver. So far as security precautions, Blaine shall be outfitted with each a parachute and oxygen masks, which federal rules require for any plane ascending to these altitudes.

The most important hazard, Blaine mentioned, is that in contrast to his prior stunts — the place he had a crew close by to pull him out if situations turned dire — “this one is simply me on their lonesome. That makes it completely different.” Nevertheless, he mentioned, he’ll be in fixed communication with the crew on the bottom as he makes the ascent and touchdown.

With “Ascension,” Blaine mentioned he needed to undertake a extra inspiring (and fewer death-defying) stunt as a result of his 9-year-old daughter goes to be watching it. “I need this to be thrilling and enjoyable and colourful,” he mentioned, including that he added some pink balloons at her request.

Requested if he’s nervous in regards to the impending try, Blaine mentioned, “I often strive to focus and take into consideration the very best end result,” including, “I’ll benefit from the view!”

Blaine’s “Ascension” stunt is being funded and produced by YouTube, which is hoping the fun of the try attracts a crowd of viewers from all over the world.

“All through his 20-plus 12 months profession, David Blaine has persistently redefined magic and phantasm by focusing on audiences’ expertise at the beginning,” mentioned Alex Piper, head of unscripted for YouTube Originals.

Blaine mentioned he attached with YouTube for the stunt after being inspired to attain out to the video platform by his pal and longtime YouTube creator Casey Neistat. “I’ve identified Casey for years — he’s mentioned that YouTube is the way forward for every thing,” mentioned Blaine. “I couldn’t be extra grateful to be working with a companion like that.”

“Ascension” is Blaine’s first dwell stunt since 2012 — which additionally was livestreamed on YouTube — when he spent 72 hours standing on a pillar in New York Metropolis whereas being subjected to 1 million volts of electrical energy. Amongst different stunts, he’s been buried in a plastic field beneath a three-ton water-filled tank, spent seven days submerged in an 8-foot-diameter water-filled sphere in entrance of New York Metropolis’s Lincoln Middle, and spent almost 64 hours encased in a large block of ice in Occasions Sq..