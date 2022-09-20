How to watch DAZN on Kodi and what advantages it has over your application

DAZN has undoubtedly become a benchmark service for all kinds of sports on many devices thanks to its deployment of applications on various platforms. Yes ok, there are some situations in which it may be much more advisable to make use of this through an IPTV program like Kodi, especially when we are faced with televisions that are not compatible with the application or are old Smart TVs.

Getting DAZN on Kodi is a really simple process by be an installation of a simple addon. But without a doubt, the most important thing may be the advantages that you can have before using the application itself.

Why you might be more interested in having DAZN on Kodi

As we have said before, DAZN has really wide app compatibility, as it is available for Fire TV, Google TV or Apple TV, as well as other devices such as Xbox or PlayStation. But if you do not have these devices or a smart TV that is compatible, is where the problem is. That is why Kodi can enter here to save you by installing it on a computer that is later connected to the television and even inserting it into a Raspeberry Pi.

It should also be noted that although Kodi is available on smart TVs, many of them are not compatible with the DAZN application due to the large number of models that exist. It is because of that making use of Kodi is the option to bypass this lack of compatibility.

And finally, it should also be noted the convenience of having everything centralized in one place. With Kodi, a multitude of services can be installed, such as Netflix or many other platforms, making it unnecessary to change the platform on television, which can take more time. In this way, you gain comfort, which can be a really interesting incentive to commit fully to Kodi.

Set up DAZN on Kodi

As previously mentioned, the installation of DAZN on Kodi involves installing a simple adon. In this case we are going to use the online repository repo.kodinerds.net where many available options can be found. At the top you can find a search engine where the term “DAZN” will be entered appearing the adons that are available. When you find it, you will click on “Download”, downloading a .zip file that must be stored on the device where you have Kodi.





Once you have it downloaded, you can go to the Kodi application itself and go to the section Add-ons which you will find on the left side of the screen. Once here, go to the option Enter the Add-ons browser where you can install new add-ons, but also manage existing ones.





In our case, click on Install from a .zip file to be able to load the newly downloaded addon. It will warn you beforehand that you should be careful with certain add-ons that you can install on your device that are not trustworthy. A warning that can be skipped by clicking on Yes.





In file explorer look in the folders on your computer for the .zip file that you previously downloaded. This is where the importance of having it stored locally and in an accessible place lies. Clicking on it will load the information and install all the plugins required to view DAZN.





From that moment on, the DAZN logo will appear on the main screen of Kodi in the Add-ons section to access the corresponding application and start viewing all the sports it offers. Although, before that You must enter both your email and your password for the corresponding account. Added to this is the installation of several add-ons in a first execution.