How to watch DC Comics movies in order – full timeline and chronological order

Whereas it hasn’t seen fairly the identical ranges of success because the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rival writer DC Comics has been constructing its personal wealthy world of blockbuster movies over the previous decade or so.

Nicknamed the DC Prolonged Universe, these movies share a broader continuity, however don’t have fairly as many hyperlinks and crossovers because the MCU, nor are they as according to their overarching story.

Nonetheless, viewers will certainly profit from watching the movies in order, permitting them to observe as main characters are launched and establishment shake-ups change the face of the universe.

Listed below are two strategies of watching the DC Prolonged Universe movies in order – by launch or chronologically.

How to watch DC movies in launch order



The best technique of watching the DC Prolonged Universe movies is by following the order they had been launched in cinemas. The story kicks off with the introduction of arguably the writer’s most iconic hero, Superman, in 2013’s Man of Metal, adopted by different comedian e-book greats like Batman and Surprise Girl in later instalments…

1. Man of Metal (2013)

Man of Metal retells Superman’s iconic origin story for the primary time in a technology, chronicling his arrival on Earth from the doomed planet Krypton and his adoption by a sort couple residing in Kansas, in addition to his first main take a look at by the hands of the villainous Common Zod. Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Michael Shannon (Knives Out), Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) and Amy Adams (Arrival) lead an all-star forged.

2. Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice (2016)

This long-awaited sequel to Man of Metal expands the universe considerably, uniting the so-called DC Trinity and laying the groundwork for the formation of the Justice League. Following the occasions of Man of Metal, billionaire vigilante Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) has turn out to be satisfied that Superman is a risk to the human race and strives to remove him. Jesse Eisenberg co-stars as arch-nemesis Lex Luthor, whereas Gal Gadot makes her debut as Diana Prince – often known as Surprise Girl.

3. Suicide Squad (2016)

Viola Davis takes on the function of chilly and calculating strategist Amanda Waller, who assembles a workforce of despicable tremendous criminals to ship on suicide missions all over the world. Will Smith (Dangerous Boys for Life) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) shine brightest as sharpshooting murderer Deadshot and the Joker’s insane affiliate Harley Quinn, main the cost towards Cara Delevingne’s highly effective Enchantress.

4. Surprise Girl (2017)

This prequel heads all the best way again to World Conflict I to inform Surprise Girl’s epic origin story, which had beforehand been hinted at in Batman v Superman. The film depicts Diana’s childhood amongst her fellow Amazonians on the attractive island of Themyscira, the place US fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) all of a sudden crash lands. They workforce up and head for the frontlines, as Surprise Girl seeks out her longtime rival Ares, the God of Conflict.

5. Justice League (2017)

DC’s premier workforce of tremendous heroes unites! Justice League sees Batman (Ben Affleck), Surprise Girl (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) workforce up to battle Steppenwolf, an extraterrestrial being who plans to launch a devastating assault on Earth.

6. Aquaman (2018)

Set after the occasions of Justice League, Aquaman focuses on Jason Momoa’s Atlantean hero, who should retrieve a legendary trident to cease his half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson), from unleashing a horrible assault on the floor world. Warrior princess Mera (Amber Heard) joins him on a globe-trotting journey, with the vengeful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) sizzling on their path.

7. Shazam! (2019)

A lighter chapter in the DC Prolonged Universe, Shazam sees orphaned teen Billy Batson (Asher Angel) granted unbelievable powers by an historic wizard, who entrusts him to be the champion wanted to save mankind from an imminent risk. He and his foster brother Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) have a good time getting to grips with the brand new talents, which rework Billy into an older, stronger alter ego portrayed by Zachary Levi (Chuck). However it isn’t lengthy earlier than they arrive face-to-face with unhinged power-hungry scientist Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Robust)…

8. Birds of Prey (2020)

A follow-up of types to 2016’s Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn after she liberates herself from the Joker’s grasp and units off on a brand new path in life. When she is focused by the psychopathic crime boss Black Masks (Ewan McGregor), she varieties an alliance with fellow Gotham Metropolis badasses Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and no-nonsense cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

How to watch DC movies in chronological order

The order is barely barely completely different for these wanting to watch the movies in chronological order i.e. in accordance to the occasions of every movie. Aside from brief scenes firstly and the top, Surprise Girl is ready in 1918 through the First World Conflict, inserting it a lot sooner than each different movie in the DC Prolonged Universe.

Surprise Girl (1918)

Man of Metal (2013)

Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice (2013-2015)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Aquaman (2018)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds of Prey (2020)

Batman v Superman was first launched in March 2016, however its story is ready barely sooner than that. The opening scene is ready through the climactic occasions of 2013’s Man of Metal, but it surely then jumps ahead about 18 months inserting it someplace in 2015.

Suicide Squad jumps ahead one other yr and references the devastating aftermath of Batman v Superman’s dramatic last battle.

Aquaman and Shazam each function flashback scenes, however for the overwhelming majority are set in the current day, so there’s no actual want to uproot them from their place later in the pack.

Upcoming DC Prolonged Universe entries

The DC Universe has a packed schedule developing, which can each add to and prolong their present timeline. Because the title would counsel, Surprise Girl 1984 is ready in, nicely, 1984, which means it’ll slot in chronologically between the primary movie and Man of Metal.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a radically re-edited model of 2017’s Justice League, which means it is going to be set on the identical time, however the story could possibly be fairly completely different – maybe setting the entire universe on a distinct course. We’ll have to wait and see which is confirmed to be official canon…

It’s unclear how The Batman will match into all this. The much-anticipated blockbuster sees Ben Affleck changed by Robert Pattinson, which means its unclear whether or not the Caped Crusader’s story is continuous in current day, as a prequel, or in an alternate universe altogether.

The place can I watch DC movies

Sadly, there’s no single streaming service the place you will discover each film in the DC Prolonged Universe (nicely, not in the UK no less than).

On the time of writing, Suicide Squad is out there to stream on-line for these with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, whereas Justice League and Surprise Girl are at the moment on Netflix UK.

Nonetheless, the vast majority of DC Prolonged Universe titles, together with Batman v Superman and latest additions Aquaman, Shazam and Birds of Prey, are solely obtainable to buy slightly than to stream as a part of a subscription.

DC followers in the USA ought to look into getting a subscription to DC Universe, the writer’s bespoke service which homes all of their previous movies and tv exhibits, in addition to unique productions like Titans, Harley Quinn and Swamp Factor.

Try what else is on with our TV Information. Need to watch one thing else? We have now the Marvel movies in order and Star Wars in order.