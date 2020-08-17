How to Watch Democratic National Convention With Biden, Kamala Harris

With presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden asserting Kamala Harris as his operating mate final week, this 12 months’s presidential race is heating up – and simply in time for the Democratic National Convention.
The conference will happen nearly this 12 months reasonably than in its initially deliberate location of Milwaukee, Wis., and can characteristic a slew of speeches delivered from completely different websites throughout the nation from Aug. 17-20.
Audio system embrace Biden and Harris, who’re set to settle for the social gathering’s nomination; former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; former democratic candidates and senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who will ship a speech encouraging his fellow Republicans to vote for Biden and Harris.
From 9 to 11 p.m. ET every night time, the conference will likely be televised on all main networks and broadcast on Fb, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch. Viewers may also watch on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Hearth TV by downloading the free app Endavo onto their gadgets. As well as, the occasion will likely be livestreamed straight from the DNC’s web site.
Speeches will correlate with every day’s theme, with Monday’s being “We the Individuals;” Tuesday is “Management Issues,;” Wednesday is “A Extra Excellent Union” and Thursday is “America’s Promise.”
See the total lineup of audio system under.
MONDAY
Michelle Obama
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Home Majority Whip Jim Clyburn
Former Ohio Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Catherine Cortez
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Sen. Doug Jones
Rep. Gwen Moore
TUESDAY
Dr. Jill Biden
Former President Invoice Clinton
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer
Former U.S. Lawyer Normal Sally Yates
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
WEDNESDAY
Former President Barack Obama
Sen. Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination
Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Former Secretary of State and former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
THURSDAY
Joe Biden accepts democratic presidential nomination with members of his household
Sen. Cory Booker
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Sen. Chris Coons
