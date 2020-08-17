How to Watch Democratic National Convention With Biden, Kamala Harris

With presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden asserting Kamala Harris as his operating mate final week, this 12 months’s presidential race is heating up – and simply in time for the Democratic National Convention.

The conference will happen nearly this 12 months reasonably than in its initially deliberate location of Milwaukee, Wis., and can characteristic a slew of speeches delivered from completely different websites throughout the nation from Aug. 17-20.

Audio system embrace Biden and Harris, who’re set to settle for the social gathering’s nomination; former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; former democratic candidates and senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who will ship a speech encouraging his fellow Republicans to vote for Biden and Harris.

From 9 to 11 p.m. ET every night time, the conference will likely be televised on all main networks and broadcast on Fb, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch. Viewers may also watch on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Hearth TV by downloading the free app Endavo onto their gadgets. As well as, the occasion will likely be livestreamed straight from the DNC’s web site.

Speeches will correlate with every day’s theme, with Monday’s being “We the Individuals;” Tuesday is “Management Issues,;” Wednesday is “A Extra Excellent Union” and Thursday is “America’s Promise.”

See the total lineup of audio system under.

MONDAY

Michelle Obama

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Home Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

Former Ohio Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Catherine Cortez

Rep. Bennie Thompson

Sen. Doug Jones

Rep. Gwen Moore

TUESDAY

Dr. Jill Biden

Former President Invoice Clinton

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer

Former U.S. Lawyer Normal Sally Yates

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

WEDNESDAY

Former President Barack Obama

Sen. Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State and former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

THURSDAY

Joe Biden accepts democratic presidential nomination with members of his household

Sen. Cory Booker

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Chris Coons