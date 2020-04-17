The unique forged of Disney’s Excessive College Musical are reuniting for a star-studded tv occasion.

Disney Family Singalong will see forged members from varied Disney movies and TV reveals come collectively to give renditions of iconic songs from their houses.

Included in the lineup are Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel from the hit Disney Channel movies, whereas Zac Efron may also seem in a video message.

They’ll be performing certainly one of the most well-known songs from the sequence, which has a very related title for our present occasions: We’re All in This Collectively.

Different highlights confirmed for the occasion are Christina Aguilera singing Can You Really feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King, Donny Osmond performing I’ll Make A Man Out of You from Mulan, and Josh Groban singing Toy Story’s You’ve Acquired a Buddy in Me.

How to watch Disney Family Singalong in the UK

Questioning how to watch ABC in the UK? In the US, the particular is airing on ABC at 8pm EST, however worldwide followers will likely be in a position to tune in as nicely when its made out there on YouTube and social media.

These craving much more Disney content material ought to try the greatest movies and TV reveals to watch on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is on the market for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a full yr. You too can join a free seven day trial.