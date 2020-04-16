How to watch Disney On Broadway’s free 25th Anniversary Concert

Disney On Broadway celebrated 25 years of staging productions on Broadway final 12 months by holding an enormous live performance.

Now that very live performance is to be screened for free on YouTube this weekend, ranging from Saturday and staying on-line for every week.

The present will embody performances from the Disney Broadway assortment together with Newsies, Hercules, Aladdin and Lion King. Performers embody Gavin Creel, Whoopi Goldberg, James Monroe Iglehart, Ashley Park, Marisha Wallace and Sierra Boggess.

The live performance raised greater than $570,000 in support of Broadway Care/Fairness Fights AIDs when it was first staged on the New Amsterdam Theatre. The streamed model will increase funds for a similar organisations in addition to the COVID-19 Emergency Help Fund. You can even donate right here.

Ryan McCartan will host the occasion from his household’s basement holding interviews with Disney Broadway stars from their very own houses.

The present marks a reunion of 18 Newsies from the present’s Broadway and touring reveals.

How to watch Disney On Broadway 25th anniversary live performance

You may watch the Disney On Broadway 25th anniversary live performance on YouTube for free from Friday midnight US time and Saturday morning within the UK. You may click on beneath to watch.

The live performance will likely be out there for every week after its premiere at 7pm EST within the US.

Who sang at Disney On Broadway?

The live performance starred Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, College of Rock), Christian Borle (Little Store of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Magnificence and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hiya, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Magnificence and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Pricey Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina LaFarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (As soon as on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Stunning), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sbusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Imply Women), Adam Pascal (Hire, Aida), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, One thing Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King), and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).

How can I purchase the Disney Broadway soundtracks?

Whereas there isn’t a recording of the live performance there’s a sing-a-long Disney Broadway album for £9.65. You can even get the Disney on Broadway Necessities album on Amazon Music.