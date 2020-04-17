How to watch Disney+ on Sky – how to get it on Sky Q and NOW TV

Sky and Disney have confirmed a multi-year deal meaning prospects can watch Disney Plus on Sky Q in addition to NOW TV.

The Disney Plus service is totally built-in into the Sky Q set-up, so you’ll be able to obtain it and pay for it as a part of your Sky invoice.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

All you want to do to get Disney Plus UK on Sky is watch for the software program replace. The app shall be downloaded onto your Sky Q field. Verify from right now – Tuesday 24th March – and off you go.

Should you’re wanting to get Sky, then try the offers with Sky Q.

How a lot is Disney Plus on Sky?

Sky stated Disney Plus will price the identical with Sky as it does with out, so £5.99 a month. The subscription mainly works the identical as Netflix does, bundled with Sky. (Simply bear in mind Sky is growing TV and broadband costs this April.)

How does Disney Plus work on Sky Q?

Disney Plus isn’t simply an app on Sky Q that you just open up, it works the identical as Netflix.

Disney Plus shall be built-in into Sky Q so you’ll be able to simply search content material alongside your Sky selections. Simple peasy!

Should you’ve already purchased Disney Plus you have to be in a position to log in on the Sky Q field, however it gained’t present up in the identical approach.

How to replace your Sky field

Your field ought to replace mechanically, but when not be certain that your field has a satellite tv for pc sign earlier than updating.

Go into Settings, System Data and then spotlight Software program model. Choose Setup and choose Software program obtain. The field will begin to obtain the software program – it can take up to 10 minutes. To verify the standing of the obtain, go to Settings,System information and spotlight Software program model. When it lastly says “Software program replace profitable” press Standby on your distant. When your field restarts, comply with the on-screen messages. You’ll then be on the newest software program model.

Hello Ian ???? Disney+ is due to launch on Sky Q on 24th March and shall be £5.99 a month. Pre-register right here https://t.co/nkADEFQXha for updates. You can even take Disney+ direct from Disney, however it gained’t be built-in into your Sky Q. ^BM — Sky Assist Staff (@SkyHelpTeam) March 12, 2020

How do I get Disney Plus on NOW TV?

Sky hasn’t but stated when Disney Plus shall be obtainable on NOW TV. We’ve simply been instructed “within the coming months”.

It’s additionally not been introduced whether or not Sky will supply a brand new go together with Disney Plus.

In search of one other system? Try our information to Disney Plus’s appropriate units and how to arrange Disney Plus on your Amazon Firestick.

RadioTimes.com has additionally put collectively a full checklist of what you’ll be able to watch in our all the pieces on Disney Plus information, or the perfect TV exhibits on Disney Plus.