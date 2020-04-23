How to watch Disney+ on Sky – how to get it on Sky Q and NOW TV

Sky and Disney have confirmed a multi-year deal meaning prospects can watch Disney Plus on Sky Q in addition to NOW TV.

The Disney Plus service is absolutely built-in into the Sky Q set-up, so you’ll be able to obtain it and pay for it as a part of your Sky invoice.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

All you want to do to get Disney Plus UK on Sky is anticipate the software program replace. The app will probably be downloaded onto your Sky Q field. Test from right now – Tuesday 24th March – and off you go.

If you happen to’re trying to get Sky, then take a look at the offers with Sky Q.

How a lot is Disney Plus on Sky?

Sky mentioned Disney Plus will price the identical with Sky as it does with out, so £5.99 a month. The subscription principally works the identical as Netflix does, bundled with Sky. (Simply keep in mind Sky is growing TV and broadband costs this April.)

How does Disney Plus work on Sky Q?

Disney Plus isn’t simply an app on Sky Q that you just open up, it works the identical as Netflix.

Disney Plus will probably be built-in into Sky Q so you’ll be able to simply search content material alongside your Sky decisions. Simple peasy!

If you happen to’ve already purchased Disney Plus you have to be ready to log in on the Sky Q field, however it received’t present up in the identical approach.

How to replace your Sky field

Your field ought to replace mechanically, but when not be sure your field has a satellite tv for pc sign earlier than updating.

Go into Settings, System Data and then spotlight Software program model. Choose Setup and choose Software program obtain. The field will begin to obtain the software program – it can take up to 10 minutes. To verify the standing of the obtain, go to Settings,System data and spotlight Software program model. When it lastly says “Software program replace profitable” press Standby on your distant. When your field restarts, comply with the on-screen messages. You’ll then be on the newest software program model.

Hello Ian ???? Disney+ is due to launch on Sky Q on 24th March and will probably be £5.99 a month. Pre-register right here https://t.co/nkADEFQXha for updates. You may also take Disney+ direct from Disney, however it received’t be built-in into your Sky Q. ^BM — Sky Assist Crew (@SkyHelpTeam) March 12, 2020

How do I get Disney Plus on NOW TV?

As of Thursday 23rd April, Disney+ is offered on NOW TV.

If you happen to personal a NOW TV system, you’ll be able to obtain the Disney+ app from the App Retailer and signal into or create an account to start watching the Home of Mouse’s content material.

On the lookout for one other system? Try our information to Disney Plus’s suitable units and how to arrange Disney Plus on your Amazon Firestick.

RadioTimes.com has additionally put collectively a full listing of what you’ll be able to watch in our every part on Disney Plus information, or one of the best TV reveals on Disney Plus.