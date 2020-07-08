How to watch Disney+ on Sky – how to get it on Sky Q and NOW TV

Sky and Disney have confirmed a multi-year deal which means prospects can watch Disney Plus on Sky Q in addition to NOW TV.

The Disney Plus service is absolutely built-in into the Sky Q set-up, so you’ll be able to obtain it and pay for it as a part of your Sky invoice.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

All you want to do to get Disney Plus UK on Sky is anticipate the software program replace. The app shall be downloaded onto your Sky Q field. Test as it was up to date on launch day – Tuesday 24th March.

In the event you’re wanting to get Sky, then take a look at the offers with Sky Q. Sky Q has simply had a giant replace with voice discovery, HDR and an expanded UI view too. The change means you’ll see extra TV, movie, video, podcast, music and video games suggestions quite than trying to find them. You additionally get a Present Centre now – the place all seasons, episodes, recordings, broadcast schedules and on-demand hyperlinks are. The principle change for Disney+ is it’s now HDR quite than simply HD!

How a lot is Disney Plus on Sky?

Sky stated Disney Plus will value the identical with Sky as it does with out, so £5.99 a month. The subscription mainly works the identical as Netflix does, bundled with Sky. (Simply bear in mind Sky is growing TV and broadband costs this April.)

How does Disney Plus work on Sky Q?

Disney Plus isn’t an app on Sky Q that you just open up, it works the identical as Netflix.

Disney Plus is now built-in into Sky Q so you’ll be able to simply search content material alongside your Sky decisions. Straightforward peasy!

In the event you’ve already purchased Disney Plus you ought to be in a position to log in on the Sky Q field, however it gained’t present up in the identical method.

How to replace your Sky field

Your field ought to replace routinely, but when not be certain that your field has a satellite tv for pc sign earlier than updating.

Go into Settings, System Information and then spotlight Software program model. Choose Setup and choose Software program obtain. The field will begin to obtain the software program – it can take up to 10 minutes. To examine the standing of the obtain, go to Settings,System data and spotlight Software program model. When it lastly says “Software program replace profitable” press Standby on your distant. When your field restarts, observe the on-screen messages. You’ll then be on the most recent software program model.

Hello Ian ???? Disney+ is due to launch on Sky Q on 24th March and shall be £5.99 a month. Pre-register right here https://t.co/nkADEFQXha for updates. You may as well take Disney+ direct from Disney, however it gained’t be built-in into your Sky Q. ^BM — Sky Assist Group (@SkyHelpTeam) March 12, 2020

How do I get Disney Plus on NOW TV?

As of Thursday 23rd April, Disney+ is out there on NOW TV.

In the event you personal a NOW TV machine, you’ll be able to obtain the Disney+ app from the App Retailer and signal into or create an account to start watching the Home of Mouse’s content material.

Searching for one other machine? Try our information to Disney Plus’s appropriate units and how to arrange Disney Plus on your Amazon Firestick.

RadioTimes.com has additionally put collectively a full listing of what you’ll be able to watch in our all the things on Disney Plus information, or one of the best TV exhibits on Disney Plus.

Not bought Sky? Join Disney + now for £59.99 a yr or £5.99 a month or join the most recent Sky Q offers.