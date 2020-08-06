How to watch Disney’s virtual family festival

In celebration of Pixar’s 25th anniversary, Disney is holding a month-long virtual family festival in assist of kids’s charity MediCinema.

The distant occasion, which takes place all through August, will characteristic watch events, panels with Pixar movie makers, and quizzes for film buffs – all of which you’ll have the ability to entry out of your laptop display at residence.

With watch events organised for Pixar classics equivalent to Toy Story and The Incredibles, you’ll have the ability to hold your youngsters’ summer season as Disney-filled as ever (regardless of Mulan’s live-action reboot being delayed).

Right here’s every little thing you want to know concerning the Disney Virtual Family Festival.

Join Disney+ for £59.99 a 12 months and £5.99 a month

When is Pixar Fest?

The virtual occasion begins on Sunday ninth August with a reside watch celebration of Pixar’s first movie – 1995 basic Toy Story.

Each Sunday, followers will likely be in a position to participate in a Disney-themed quiz hosted by DJ Edith Bowman on the Disney Family Fb web page.

Different watch events and virtual occasions due to happen all through the month are as follows:

ninth August – Toy Story watch celebration

12th August – On-line masterclass hosted by movie aficionado Mark Kermode with high Pixar animators on how to draw your favorite Pixar characters

15th August – Particular masterclass hosted in partnership with BAFTAKids

16th August – Vehicles watch celebration

23rd August – Inside Out watch celebration

30th August – The Incredibles watch celebration

How to watch Pixar Fest

Pixar

Pixar Fest will happen on Disney’s social channels, together with the Disney Family Fb web page, Disney Family Twitter web page and Disney Family YouTube account.

All of Disney’s movies which characteristic within the varied watch events will likely be out there to stream on Disney+.

What’s Pixar Fest?

Pixar Fest is Disney’s month-long virtual family festival, marking 25 years of animation studio Pixar.

All through August, Disney will host quite a lot of enjoyable actions by its social channels to hold youngsters entertained all through the pandemic, equivalent to quizzes, watch events and masterclasses.

From Sunday ninth August, Radio DJ Edith Bowman will host a weekly quiz for Disney followers, whereas watch events for Toy Story, Vehicles, Inside Out and The Incredibles will happen every Sunday till 30th August.

Should you’re a eager artist, Disney can even be internet hosting masterclasses with high Pixar animators so you’ll be able to find out how to draw your favorite characters, whereas one other masterclass will happen later within the month in partnership with BAFTAKids.

Pixar Fest begins Sunday ninth August. Join Disney+ for £59.99 a 12 months and £5.99 a month. For extra Disney take a look at our greatest films on Disney+ information or the perfect sequence on Disney+. Discover one thing to watch tonight with our TV Information.