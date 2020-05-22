How To Watch Each Ending From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Interactive Netflix Special

The Reverend Wins

As Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend‘s title suggests, the interactive particular is finally a battle between the title character and her abuser. There are a couple of alternatives for The Reverend to make it out of the state of affairs scot-free. One in all which occurs within the very starting of the film. As a result of if Kimmy plans her wedding ceremony as an alternative of studying the ebook she present in her backpack, nobody ever discovered in regards to the second bunker.

The second event of The Reverend getting away with it occurs as soon as Kimmy and Titus are left to look after a child in a fuel station. When you observe The Reverend as an alternative of babysit, they’re going to fail to meet up with him. As a substitute the newborn faces sure doom, and The Reverend escapes together with his second batch of Mole Ladies and vows to go to Florida the place “the whole lot’s authorized.”