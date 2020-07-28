How to watch Emmy nominations 2020 livestream

COVID-19 might have delayed or cancelled quite a lot of occasions, however it’s not getting in the best way of this 12 months’s Emmy Nominations Announcement, which is being broadcast just about this afternoon within the UK (and this morning within the US).

Hosted by Saturday Evening Reside’s Leslie Jones, the distant ceremony will see varied celebrities reveal the checklist of nominations for every Primetime Emmy Award class, together with the coveted Excellent Drama Sequence, Excellent Lead Actor awards, and Excellent Lead Actress awards.

With the likes of Succession‘s Brian Cox, Ozark’s Laura Linney and How to Get Away with Homicide’s Viola Davis predicted to obtain a nod from the Tv Academy, this 12 months’s bulletins are sure to be an thrilling, albeit digital, occasion.

Right here’s every part you want to know concerning the Emmy Nominations 2020.

What time will the Emmy Nominations 2020 be introduced?

The digital ceremony begins at 8.30am Pacific Time or 11.30am Jap Time at this time, which within the UK is 4.30pm.

You’ll find a way to watch the Emmy Awards Nominations livestream on the Tv Academy’s web site, YouTube web page and Fb web page.

We’ve included a hyperlink to the precise livestream under so that you’re sure not to miss it.

Who’s internet hosting the Emmy Awards Nominations?

SNL and Ghostbusters’ actress Leslie Jones will host the occasion, whereas quite a lot of celebrities will likely be asserting the nominations, together with Frozen’s Josh Gad, Orange is the brand new Black’s Laverne Cox and Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany.

Emmy 2020 nominations predictions

Dramas predicted to be up for the distinguished TV gong embrace Succession, Massive Little Lies, Westworld and Ozark, whereas Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Chris Evans (Defending Jacob), Hugh Jackman (Dangerous Schooling) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) are rumoured frontrunners for the Lead Actor classes.

When are the Emmy Awards?

The precise awards ceremony, the place the winners are introduced, is ready to air on ABC within the US on Saturday 20th September 2020.

Chat present host Jimmy Kimmel will host the occasion, though it’s unclear at this level whether or not this can even be occurring just about or in entrance of a crowd with the coronavirus pandemic nonetheless ongoing.

To see what’s on proper now, try our TV Information.