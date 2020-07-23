How to watch every Harry Potter film online

Subsequent 12 months marks 20 years for the reason that very first Harry Potter film reached our screens, bringing J.Ok. Rowling’s magical imaginative and prescient to life.

Comforting and acquainted, re-watching our a lot liked trio, Harry, Ron and Hermione struggle towards darker powers nonetheless goes down properly. Followers may even rejoice over Audible providing Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone, free of charge, narrated by Stephen Fry.

If you happen to’re hoping to escape into the magic of the wizarding world, learn on to discover out the place you possibly can watch the Harry Potter movies so as. And no, sorry it’s not on Netflix proper now.

What’s the proper order to watch the Harry Potter movies?

In case you wanted a reminder, there are seven books within the Harry Potter sequence, however the last ebook, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was cut up into two elements for the film diversifications. Due to this fact, the proper order to watch the Harry Potter movies is:

Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone (2001) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques (2002) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth (2005) Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix (2007) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Half 1 (2010) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Half 2 (2011)

How to watch every Harry Potter film in orde

The excellent news for Potter followers is that there’s no want to spend ages looking for every film on totally different streaming companies – NOW TV has all of them with its Sky Cinema go. You will be lining up Harry, Hermione and Ron’s finest scenes faster than you possibly can say ‘accio!’ Effectively, virtually.

Even higher, you possibly can enroll to NOW TV for a free seven day trial. Afterwards, it’s £11.99 a month and you’ll cancel at any time. The Harry Potter sequence is streaming on NOW TV with Sky Cinema till 27 February 2021.

Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone



The primary film introduced a really younger trying Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint onto our screens and with it, an entire new world of wizardry. Reminisce Hagrid’s basic line, ‘You’re a wizard Harry’, and faux that you simply didn’t hope your Hogwarts letter was simply misplaced within the submit.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques



Within the second film, we meet the endearing Dobby, the Malfoy household’s house-elf, and comply with our favorite trio to uncover a darkish drive that’s wreaking havoc inside Hogwarts College of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban



Within the third film, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, we discover Hogwarts underneath excessive safety due to an escapee from the ominous wizard jail, Azkaban. Dementors are at massive and issues begin to get decidedly darker throughout Harry’s third 12 months at Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth



In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth, we’re spectators to the Tri-Wizard Event which brings collectively opponents from varied wizard faculties. The scholars battle dragons and mermaids, however Harry faces one thing altogether extra sinister.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix



The Ministry of Magic takes over Hogwarts within the fifth film, led by the odious Dolores Umbridge. OWL exams are on the horizon, however with Voldemort again on the scene, they’re the least of Harry’s worries. Our protagonist units about constructing his personal secret military, all whereas falling for a brand new beau.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince



Hogwarts is now not as secure because it as soon as was in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. On this film, directed by David Yates, we’re launched to horcruxes, objects that include a bit of Voldemort’s soul, conserving him immortal. We additionally lose a serious character on this film…

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Half 1



Within the first instalment of J.Ok. Rowling’s last ebook within the sequence, we see our beloved trio away from the security of Hogwarts for the primary time, trying to find horcruxes. The lighter nature of earlier movies left behind, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Half 1 sees director David Yates create a way more sombre tone.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Half 2



We conclude Harry’s wizarding adventures with half two of The Deathly Hallows. Emotional and intense, the ultimate film delivers an epic battle between good and evil.

