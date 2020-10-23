How to Watch Final Presidential Debate

Thursday’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will mark the second and final time each presidential candidates will discuss one-on-one earlier than Election Day.

The occasion takes place after the beforehand scheduled debate on Oct. 15 was cancelled following Trump’s COVID-19 analysis. This week’s hour-and-a-half debate will happen beginning at 9 p.m. ET and is being held at Belmont College in Nashville.

The occasion, moderated by Kristen Welker, will be accessed via most main tv networks, together with ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, NBC, CBS, Fox and MSNBC. A number of streaming providers like Hulu additionally plan to supply a stream of the talk, and as with the primary debate, information networks will supply livestreams on YouTube.

Welker beforehand introduced that the six matters she plans to have the 2 candidates talk about are race in America, combating COVID-19, American households, nationwide safety, management and local weather change. Trump tweeted over the weekend, voicing his disappointment in how “horrible and unfair” Welker is.

After widespread complaints concerning the many interruptions in the course of the first debate, the Fee on Presidential Debates applied a brand new rule for Thursday’s occasion. Whereas one candidate is giving their allotted two-minute reply to a subject, their opponent’s microphone will stay muted.

As with the primary debate, nonetheless, each candidates will forego the handshake usually held as custom. Different pandemic-related pointers features a mandate for all viewers members to put on face masks, although neither candidate nor Welker might be required to achieve this.

Because the election nears, the variety of voters open to the affect of debates and campaigning continues to lower at a speedy tempo. Over 45 million registered voters have already solid their ballots with slightly below two weeks left within the election.