How to watch football on television without problems this day: what happened to the DAZN incidents of last week

This weekend there will be no problems watching LaLiga Santander matches on pay television platforms. No, at least, according to the three platforms that own the broadcasting rights, seeking to answer the questions of users who fear that the fiasco of last weekend will be repeated, when Movistar and Orange TV users could not have access to Barcelona / Rayo Vallecano broadcast by DAZN.

This broadcast of DAZN matches to users of rival platforms was part of the agreement that allowed the sharing of broadcast rights between the three companies. Originally, the agreement only contemplated that said users had access to DAZN broadcasts by downloading the DAZN app and signing up for it…

…but last week the infrastructure of DAZN was unable to process the increased demand for registrations and authentication requestswhich meant that most of the subscribers could not see (partially or completely) the match between the Blaugranas and the Red-and-Reds.

That forced the three platforms to reach an emergency agreement that allow Orange and Movistar to broadcast DAZN matches directly on their platformswithout the need for their clients to log in to third-party apps, which allowed them to broadcast the rest of the match day without problems.

Now we know that that agreement, although temporary, will remain in force this second dayas confirmed by Movistar and Orange in separate statements:

“To guarantee Movistar customers access to all matches and from any device, DAZN’s football channels will also be available on the M+ App.” “Due to technical problems unrelated to Orange, there have been incidents in accessing the DAZN app to watch the matches. In order for our customers to have access, we have temporarily incorporated the DAZN LaLiga channels into our Orange TV app.”

The open match, broadcast by GOL, will correspond one week to the Movistar package, and the following to DAZN

DAZN has not wanted to be the only one that does not say ‘this mouth is mine’ and has also claimed its efforts so that users can watch Primera football this weekend without incident:

“DAZN is committed to offering the best experience to sports fans around the world. All technical effort is focused on guaranteeing the stability of the platform and ensuring that all fans can enjoy the matches and other competitions of this weekend as we have been doing for three years now in Spain”.

Matches broadcast directly by Movistar

Spanish / Rayo Vallecano: Friday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. (also, open on Gol Play, former Gol TV)

Friday, August 19 at 8:00 p.m. (also, open on Gol Play, former Gol TV) Majorca / Betis: Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. Athletic Club / Valencia: Sunday, August 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 21 at 5:30 p.m. Royal Society / Barcelona: Sunday, August 21 at 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 21 at 10:00 p.m. Girona / Getafe: Monday, August 22 at 10:00 p.m.

Orange agreements allow it to broadcast all LaLiga matches this season

Matches broadcast by DAZN