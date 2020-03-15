How to watch Formula E Rome E-Prix free on BBC TV

Formula E is heading to Rome in April with the championship heating up following an absorbing battle within the Marrakesh solar.

Antonio Felix Da Costa secured the victory in Morocco throughout Spherical 5 to earn a spot on the high of the Formula E driver standings.

Nevertheless, Jaguar star Mitch Evans produced a scintillating show to claw his method from the very again of the grid (24th) to end sixth after a disastrous qualifying session noticed the New Zealander fail to make it out of the storage in time to report a lap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the particulars, instances (GMT) and schedule data you want to know to watch apply periods, qualifying and the race itself dwell and free.

How to watch Formula E on TV

You may tune in for the Rome E-Prix dwell for free on BBC Two.

The race begins at 2:00pm GMT on Saturday 4th April and lasts simply 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing expertise.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch dwell protection of the E-Prix on Eurosport 2.

How to dwell stream Formula E on-line

You may dwell stream the race for free by way of BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site.

Each choices could be considered on a bunch of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rome E-Prix schedule

Apply and qualifying periods additionally dwell on Formula E web site, YouTube and Fb. Extra broadcasters listed beneath.

Friday third April

Apply 1 – TBC

Saturday 4th April 2020

Apply 2 – 8:00am (BBC Pink Button, iPlayer, web site)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Pink Button, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)

RACE – 2:00pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)