How to watch Formula E Rome E-Prix free on BBC TV

Formula E was heading to Rome in April, with the championship heating up following an absorbing battle within the Marrakesh solar, however plans have modified because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Antonio Felix Da Costa beforehand secured the victory in Morocco throughout Spherical 5 to earn a spot on the high of the Formula E driver standings.

Nonetheless, Jaguar star Mitch Evans produced a scintillating show to claw his method from the very again of the grid (24th) to end sixth after a disastrous qualifying session noticed the New Zealander fail to make it out of the storage in time to document a lap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the entire particulars of what occurs subsequent.

How to watch Formula E on TV

As a consequence of the continuing well being emergency in Italy and as a part of provisions to include the unfold of COVID-19 within the nation, it was introduced on sixth March that the Rome E-Prix would not be staged on 4th April 2020.

“Formula E, in settlement with the related authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A and along with the FIA and Vehicle Membership d’Italia (ACI), will work intently with championship companions and stakeholders so as to assess and assessment different choices to postpone the Rome E-Prix to a later date as soon as restrictions have been lifted,” it was introduced in an announcement.

Beforehand, you’ll have been ready to watch Rome E-Prix dwell for free on BBC Two.

The race was set to start 2:00pm GMT on Saturday 4th April and final simply 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing expertise.

Stay protection of the E-Prix was additionally set to air on Eurosport 2.

How to dwell stream Formula E on-line

The unique plan was to dwell stream the race for free by way of BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site.

Each choices could be seen on a number of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rome E-Prix schedule

Observe – that is the unique, now-defunct schedule, with the race being known as off due to coronavirus.

Friday third April

Follow 1 – TBC

Saturday 4th April 2020

Follow 2 – 8:00am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)

RACE – 2:00pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)