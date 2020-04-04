How to watch Formula E Rome E-Prix free on BBC TV

Formula E was heading to Rome in April, with the championship heating up following an absorbing battle within the Marrakesh solar, however plans have modified because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Antonio Felix Da Costa beforehand secured the victory in Morocco throughout Spherical 5 to earn a spot on the prime of the Formula E driver standings.

Nevertheless, Jaguar star Mitch Evans produced a scintillating show to claw his method from the very again of the grid (24th) to end sixth after a disastrous qualifying session noticed the New Zealander fail to make it out of the storage in time to file a lap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the particulars of what occurs subsequent.

How to watch Formula E on TV

As a consequence of the continued well being emergency in Italy and as a part of provisions to include the unfold of COVID-19 within the nation, it was introduced on sixth March that the Rome E-Prix would not be staged on 4th April 2020.

“Formula E, in settlement with the related authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A and along with the FIA and Car Membership d’Italia (ACI), will work intently with championship companions and stakeholders so as to assess and overview different choices to postpone the Rome E-Prix to a later date as soon as restrictions have been lifted,” it was introduced in an announcement.

Beforehand, you’d have been in a position to watch Rome E-Prix stay for free on BBC Two.

The race was set to start 2:00pm GMT on Saturday 4th April and final simply 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing expertise.

Dwell protection of the E-Prix was additionally set to air on Eurosport 2.

How to stay stream Formula E on-line

The unique plan was to stay stream the race for free through BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site.

Each choices might be considered on a bunch of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rome E-Prix schedule

Word – that is the unique, now-defunct schedule, with the race being known as off due to coronavirus.

Friday third April

Observe 1 – TBC

Saturday 4th April 2020

Observe 2 – 8:00am (BBC Pink Button, iPlayer, web site)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Pink Button, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)

RACE – 2:00pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)