How to watch Formula E Rome E-Prix free on BBC TV

Formula E is heading to Rome in April with the championship heating up following an absorbing battle within the Marrakesh solar.

Antonio Felix Da Costa secured the victory in Morocco throughout Spherical 5 to earn a spot on the prime of the Formula E driver standings.

Nevertheless, Jaguar star Mitch Evans produced a scintillating show to claw his method from the very again of the grid (24th) to end sixth after a disastrous qualifying session noticed the New Zealander fail to make it out of the storage in time to report a lap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the particulars, occasions (GMT) and schedule data you want to know to watch follow classes, qualifying and the race itself reside and free.

How to watch Formula E on TV

You may tune in for the Rome E-Prix reside for free on BBC Two.

The race begins at 2:00pm GMT on Saturday 4th April and lasts simply 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing expertise.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch reside protection of the E-Prix on Eurosport 2.

How to reside stream Formula E on-line

You may reside stream the race for free through BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site.

Each choices might be seen on a number of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rome E-Prix schedule

Follow and qualifying classes additionally reside on Formula E web site, YouTube and Fb. Further broadcasters listed under.

Friday third April

Follow 1 – TBC

Saturday 4th April 2020

Follow 2 – 8:00am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)

RACE – 2:00pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport)