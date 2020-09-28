How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

We’re off and operating within the French Open with a delayed match that has already whipped up a storm at Roland Garros, in multiple sense of the phrase.

Chilly temperatures are being met with disdain by a number of gamers, together with Victoria Azarenka who left the court docket throughout her match due to the situations, solely to return and cruise by way of the remaining video games to win.

If that wasn’t sufficient, Rafael Nadal and British star Dan Evans are amongst a number of gamers to complain in regards to the new Wilson tennis balls getting used on the clay surfaces.

All in all, it hasn’t been an amazing begin for organisers who’ve been decided to get the match below manner in any respect prices, nor was it opening show from Andy Murray who crashed out of the match following a heavy 6-1 6-3 6-2 defeat to No.16 seed Stan Wawrinka.

Nadal begins his match as we speak, so too does US Open champion Dominic Thiem and American famous person Serena Williams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to find out about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis match.

When is the French Open 2020?

The match began on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020 and runs till Sunday eleventh October 2020.

The place is the French Open 2020 held?

The match is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as traditional.

It might not look the identical with out followers however the iconic clay courts ought to nonetheless present loads of drama.

French Open schedule

Periods begin at 10am UK time until specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Petra Kvitova (CZE) [7] v Oceane Dodin (FRA)

Marin Cilic (CRO) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3]

Kristie Ahan (USA) v Serena Williams (USA) [6]

Egor Gerasimov (BLR) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2]

Take a look at the complete French Open schedule together with each match on each court docket.

How to watch and live stream French Open within the UK

Monday twenty eighth September

Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm

Eurosport 2 – 9:55am to 8:30pm

ITV4 – 10am to 9pm

For info on how to obtain every channel, try the small print beneath.