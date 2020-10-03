How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The French Open continues to boil up as No.2 seed Rafael Nadal made mild work of his unseeded opponent to earn a sport within the fourth spherical.

The King of Clay has dropped simply 9 video games throughout six units in his final two matches, proving he’s not solely at Roland Garros for a superb time in addition to a very long time.

Diego Schwartzman additionally made it via, whereas US Open champion Dominic Thiem made it previous No.28 seed Casper Ruud in a simple showdown.

On the ladies’s aspect, No.1 seed Simone Halep demolished Amanda Anisimova in a one-sided 6-0 6-1 rout, exhibiting she’s within the hunt for glory in Paris.

Elise Mertens is out, however Elina Svitolina has progressed to the weekend slate of matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to find out about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis match.

When is the French Open 2020?

The match began on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020 and runs till Sunday eleventh October 2020.

The place is the French Open 2020 held?

The match is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as common.

It could not look the identical with out followers however the iconic clay courts ought to nonetheless present loads of drama.

French Open schedule

Classes begin at 10am UK time except specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Daniel Altmaier (GER) v Matteo Berrettini (7) (ITA)

Irini Bara (ROM) v Sofia Kenin (4) (BEL)

Fiona Ferro (FRA) v Patricia Maria Tig (ROM)

Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Daniel Elahi Galan (ECU)

Try the complete French Open schedule together with each match on each court docket.

How to watch and live stream French Open within the UK

Saturday third October

Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm

ITV4 – 10am to 9pm

For info on how to obtain every channel, take a look at the small print under.