How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The French Open is drawing to the top of the primary week with plenty of high contenders nonetheless going robust within the form of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic sailed by his third-round conflict with Lithuanian Daniel Elahi Galan whereas Nadal is in motion in opposition to unseeded opposition right this moment for a spot within the second week of the competitors.

Grigor Dimitrov has arrange a conflict with Stefanos Tsitsipas within the fourth spherical on Monday, however one man who gained’t be becoming a member of them on courtroom any additional is Matteo Berrettini.

The rising Italian star – seeded No.7 – was left shocked by unseeded German ace Daniel Altmaier who gained in straight units.

Within the ladies’s draw, Sofia Kenin dropped simply two video games as she defeated Irina Bara to progress, whereas Petra Kvitova can also be by to Monday because the competitors heats up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to learn about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis match.

When is the French Open 2020?

The match began on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020 and runs till Sunday eleventh October 2020.

The place is the French Open 2020 held?

The match is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as traditional.

It might not look the identical with out followers however the iconic clay courts ought to nonetheless present loads of drama.

French Open schedule

Periods begin at 10am UK time except specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Simone Halep (ROM) (1) v Iga Swiatek (POL)

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) (2)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) (3)

Take a look at the total French Open schedule together with each match on each courtroom.

How to watch and live stream French Open within the UK

Sunday 4th October

Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm

ITV4 – 10am to 9pm

For data on how to obtain every channel, try the small print beneath.