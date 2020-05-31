How to watch Hairspray starring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for free

Followers of musical theatre have been properly taken care of in lockdown by The Exhibits Should Go On, a brand new YouTube channel created by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Each Friday, the channel streams a beloved stage musical and retains it free to watch for the next 48 hours, providing you with a compelling and inexpensive leisure possibility for the weekend.

The initiative began out by exhibiting Webber’s personal productions, however has lately expanded to embody different theatre greats – together with this week’s stream of Hairspray Dwell!, the musical primarily based on John Waters’ 1988 movie.

This specific manufacturing is actually star-studded, enlisting the abilities of music legends Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, in addition to acclaimed theatre star Kristin Chenoweth.

Right here’s how to watch Hairspray for free this weekend…

How to watch Hairspray Dwell! for free on-line

Hairspray Dwell! can be streamed on-line by way of The Exhibits Should Go On. To watch stay with 1000’s of different followers, merely go to the YouTube video beneath at 7pm BST on Friday 29th Could.

The complete present can be out there free of cost for 48 hours after the preliminary stream.

Viewers are inspired to donate what they will to charity as a thanks for the efficiency, similar to UK arts charity Performing For Others or the NHS Charities COVID-19 attraction.

Who’s within the forged of Hairspray Dwell!?

The forged for the manufacturing streaming from Friday 29th Could consists of Maddie Baillio, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Brief, Dove Cameron, Harvey Fierstein and Ariana Grande.

Baillio (Dumplin’) performs the lead Tracy Turnblad, whereas Fierstein and Brief play her dad and mom, Edna and Wilbur Turnblad.

Hudson takes on the function of Maybelle ‘Motormouth’ Stubbs and popstar Grande that of Penny Pingleton.

In the meantime, Disney’s Garrett Clayton performs Tracy’s crush Hyperlink Larkin.

