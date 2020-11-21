How To Watch Harry Styles On Variety Hitmakers

Variety’s Hitmakers program will characteristic award recipients featured in our annual Hitmakers problem on December 2nd. This system will simul-cast on Variety’s Fb, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube pages.

Harry Styles might be receiving Hitmaker of the Yr.

Different award recipients embrace J Balvin for Collaborator of the Yr, Benee, Jenna Andrews and Josh Fountain for Isolation Salvation Music of the Yr, Charli XCX and A. G. Cook dinner for Innovator of the Yr, Roddy Ricch for Breakthrough Artist of the Yr, Blackpink for Group of the Yr, Lewis Capaldi for Songwriter of the Yr, Interscope Geffen A&M for Label of the Yr, Maren Morris for Crossover Artist of the Yr, Mustard for Producer of the Yr, Ron Perry for Government of the Yr and Wassim “Sal” Slaiby for Supervisor of the Yr

Presenters embrace 100 gecs, Justin Bieber, Sheryl Crow, Niall Horan, Zane Lowe, Lil Nas X, Tyga, and Ty Dolla $ign.