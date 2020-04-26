How to Watch HBO Free Streaming for Limited Time – Variety

HBO freeloaders have just a few days left to binge-watch the premium programmer’s unprecedented batch of 500 hours of TV exhibits, films and documentaries — which it has made out there for free for the month of April.

The large trove of HBO content material, which has been free throughout a variety of platforms (solely within the U.S.), can be going again behind the paywall after April 30.

On April 3, HBO unlocked full seasons of 9 unique collection — 490 episodes in all: “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Veep,” “Succession,” “Silicon Valley,” “Six Toes Underneath,” “Ballers,” “Barry” and “True Blood.” Every week later, it added the 2 seasons of “Large Little Lies” (14 episodes) to the combination.

On prime of that, 20 Warner Bros. films in HBO’s present catalog are streaming for free together with “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Film 2: The Second Half” and “Empire of the Solar”; in addition to 10 HBO documentary movies and docuseries together with “The Case Towards Adnan Syed.”

HBO’s free-streaming bounty — the largest single launch of free of charge content material in its historical past — comes in the course of the COVID-19 lockdowns which have saved People housebound. In asserting the promo, the premium cabler mentioned it’s supposed to “present some leisure reduction for these doing their half to maintain everybody secure and wholesome on this time of social isolation.” However clearly, HBO is hoping the super-size sampler platter will snag it some incremental paying subscribers — and the free bonanza is a lead-in to the Might 27 debut of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, to be stocked with a whopping 10,000 hours of fabric at launch.

HBO isn’t the one premium service that has dropped paywalls in the course of the coronavirus disaster, whereas streaming to the TV has boomed. That mentioned, analysts and business execs aren’t certain whether or not at the moment’s freebies will yield a long-term income increase.

Click on right here for the total checklist of HBO TV exhibits, films and documentaries free-to-stream by means of April 30.

Till this Thursday, the free content material from HBO is out there on cellular apps for HBO Now (for iOS and Android) and HBO Go (for iOS and Android), hbonow.com, hbogo.com, and thru third-party distribution companions together with Apple TV, the Roku Channel, and Amazon.

(Pictured above (l. to r.): Michael Ok. Williams in “The Wire”; James Gandolfini in “The Sopranos”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Veep”)