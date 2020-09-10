How to watch High Fidelity TV series starring Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz stars within the gender switched adaptation of Nick Hornby’s bestselling guide, taking part in a document retailer proprietor, Rob, who’s struggling over a foul breakup.

Though the Hulu series was cancelled after just one season, it obtained constructive critiques, with explicit reward for Kravitz’s lead efficiency.

Right here’s all the things you want to find out about how to watch High Fidelity within the UK.

How can I watch High Fidelity on TV?

Sadly viewers based mostly within the UK aren’t but in a position to stream and watch the Hulu adaptation of High Fidelity.

Viewers within the US can watch the 10-part series on Hulu and on Amazon Prime.

You may join a free trial with Hulu right here, with subscriptions plans for as little as $5.99 a month.

High Fidelity plot and forged

Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman within the upcoming Batman movie, performs Rob, a document retailer proprietor who resists her outdated romances through music and popular culture, as she will get again in contact with 5 outdated flames to uncover the place she went improper with love and relationships.

The ten-part series is impressed by Nick Hornby’s bestseller, and Kravitz performs the gender-flipped model of the character performed by John Cusack within the 2000 movie of the identical identify.

Just like the movie, Kravitz’s Rob continuously breaks the fourth wall as she addresses the viewer and introduces them to her retailer, her eccentric co-workers (Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph as Cherise, and David H. Holmes as Simon), and her outdated loves.

High Fidelity trailer

You may watch the Hulu trailer for High Fidelity right here.

