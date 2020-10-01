How to watch Hocus Pocus reunion in the UK

Prepared your broomsticks and vacuum cleaners: the Hocus Pocus solid are set to reunite in a Halloween particular.

Stars of the 1993 cult comedy – together with Sanderson sisters Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi – are set to seem collectively (just about) in fundraiser titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

Described as the “hottest pandemic-safe Halloween occasion of the yr”, the on-line occasion will likely be in assist of the New York Restoration Undertaking, an organisation based by Midler in 1995 to remodel out of doors areas in the metropolis.

However when precisely will the occasion be held and how are you going to watch? Witch, please: you will discover all solutions under.

When is the Hocus Pocus reunion?

The Hocus Pocus reunion will happen on-line on Friday thirtieth October 2020 (the day earlier than Halloween).

The occasion is ready to begin at 8.00pm EST (1am in the UK).

How to watch the Hocus Pocus reunion in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the Hocus Pocus reunion at 1am on Saturday October 2020. Tickets for the digital can be found for $10.00 from NYRP.

NYRP say a personalised entry hyperlink will likely be emailed to you in advance of the occasion.

Which solid members will likely be in the Hocus Pocus reunion?

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy are all confirmed to seem at the occasion. In the authentic movie, they performed witches Winifred, Mary and Sarah. Recognized collectively as the Sanderson sisters, they’re by chance summoned to Salem 300 years after they had been hanged.

The occasion additionally guarantees some “spectacularly spooky friends”.

Will there be a Hocus Pocus 2?

Sure. A sequel, to be launched on streaming service Disney+ is at the moment in improvement. It’s not but clear precisely who will function in the movie, however Midler not too long ago instructed ET she’d “completely” need to star.

