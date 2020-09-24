How to watch Host, the Zoom horror movie that’s terrifying audiences

A Zoom name goes terrifyingly mistaken in the recent new horror movie Host, focussing on a bunch of associates in lockdown who determine to conduct a socially-distanced seance over group video chat – unleashing a vengeful poltergeist.

British director Robert Savage, who helms the venture, was reportedly impressed by a real-life medium telling him that their enterprise was thriving throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Learn on for the whole lot you want to find out about Shudder’s horror movie, Host, and the way to watch it.

How can I watch Host?

Host is now out there worldwide on horror movie streaming platform Shudder.

You possibly can subscribe to Shudder direct, or through Amazon Prime Video – you’ll be able to check out the service with a 7-day free trial, after which it’ll value you £4.99 a month.

Nonetheless, when you’re want not to watch Host at dwelling (belief us, you might not need to be in your darkened home after the credit roll…), then you’ll be able to watch it in cinemas.

Host shall be previewing at the BFI Southbank and Prince Charles Cinema throughout October, and in chosen cinemas nationwide for Halloween.

Will probably be formally launched in UK and Irish cinemas and on digital platforms on 4th December 2020.

What’s Host about?

The movie centres round a lockdown Zoom name, the place a bunch of associates are joined remotely by a medium for a seance.

All the characters are given the real-life names of the actors taking part in them, comparable to The Blair Witch Mission – and it doubtless goes a way to enhancing the movie’s genuine really feel.

Haley (Haley Bishop) is the group instigator – she convinces her 5 associates, together with the sceptical Jemma (Jemma Moore), to participate in the seance, urging them to be respectful of the useless. Nonetheless, they unexpectedly waken a terrifying ghost…

The movie – which clocks in at underneath an hour working time – was conceived of solely 12 weeks prior to arriving on streaming platform Shudder, and was filmed remotely.

Host trailer

You possibly can watch the unsettling trailer for Host under – however be warned, you’ll by no means give you the chance to log onto a Zoom name once more and not using a chill working down your backbone…

Watch Host by subscribing to Shudder direct, or through Amazon Prime Video – check out the service with a 7-day free trial, after which it’ll value you £4.99 a month.

In search of one thing to watch? Try our TV Information.