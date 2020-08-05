How to watch Host, the Zoom horror movie that’s terrifying audiences

A Zoom name goes terrifyingly improper in the recent new horror movie Host, focussing on a gaggle of buddies in lockdown who determine to conduct a socially-distanced seance over group video chat – unleashing a vengeful poltergeist.

British director Robert Savage, who helms the undertaking, was reportedly impressed by a real-life medium telling him that their enterprise was thriving throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Learn on for every part you want to learn about Shudder’s horror movie, Host, and the way to watch it.

How can I watch Host?

Host is now out there worldwide on horror movie streaming platform Shudder.

You may subscribe to Shudder direct, or through Amazon Prime Video – you’ll be able to check out the service with a 7-day free trial, after which it’ll price you £4.99 a month.

Host plot and forged

The movie centres round a lockdown Zoom name, the place a gaggle of buddies are joined remotely by a medium for a seance.

All the characters are given the real-life names of the actors taking part in them, comparable to The Blair Witch Mission – and it possible goes a way to enhancing the movie’s genuine really feel.

Haley (Haley Bishop) is the group instigator – she convinces her 5 buddies, together with the sceptical Jemma (Jemma Moore), to participate in the seance, urging them to be respectful of the lifeless. Nonetheless, they unexpectedly waken a terrifying ghost…

The movie – which clocks in at underneath an hour operating time – was conceived of solely 12 weeks prior to arriving on streaming platform Shudder, and was filmed remotely.

Host trailer

You may watch the unsettling trailer for Host under – however be warned, you’ll by no means have the option to log onto a Zoom name once more with out a chill operating down your backbone…

