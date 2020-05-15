How to watch Kaiser Chiefs live from the Royal Albert Hall

As the summer season will get nearer, we’re eager for the days of live music – be it sunny afternoons at festivals or tipsy evenings at stadiums.

With plenty of music excursions being cancelled or postponed, musicians are additionally discovering themselves at a free finish.

Fortunately for us, some are beginning to carry out from their very own properties, as we are saying in Girl Gaga’s inspiring One World Collectively at Dwelling occasion.

Now standard British group Kaiser Chiefs, fronted by former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson are giving their followers to see them in motion. Learn on to discover out how one can see their newest digital gig…

How can I watch Kaiser Chiefs’ digital gig?

Kaiser Chiefs are performing from dwelling as a part of the Royal Albert Hall’s Royal Albert Dwelling sequence. The distinguished London venue has been pressured to shut its doorways thanks to the present pandemic, however is supporting artists who would really like to carry out from their very own properties. The gigs are free to watch, though the Royal Albert Hall hopes that some viewers would possibly really feel inclined to make a small donation.

Ricky Wilson and the band are acting on Saturday 30th Could at 8pm and can sing all the huge hits together with I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Oh My God. Simply head over to the Royal Albert Hall’s web site the place the present shall be live streamed. Sit again and revel in – or dance round your lounge, whichever you favor!

The Kaiser Chiefs are thrilled to be a part of the occasion. “Enjoying the Royal Albert Hall is at all times an enormous deal, it’s a tremendous constructing and being a part of the historical past makes it very particular,” they are saying in a press release. “We had been more than happy to be requested to participate in the sequence of gigs to assist hold this historic venue alive whereas they will’t open to the public in the conventional method.

“We first performed the Hall as a assist band again in 2005 and hopefully we are able to return there when all that is over. Clearly we are able to’t be collectively at the second, however we’ll be doing our greatest to flip our spare rooms into phases. And look ahead to seeing you there.”

HUMANS! We’ve bought gig information! We’re taking part in a really particular digital gig for the @RoyalAlbertHall’s #RoyalAlbertHome sequence on 30th Could. It is going to be free to watch whilst you #StayHome, however because it’s in support of this lovely venue, donations shall be a lot appreciated ???????? pic.twitter.com/fsuLaJhG2C — Kaiser Chiefs ???? (@KaiserChiefs) Could 14, 2020

Who else is performing as a part of the Royal Albert Dwelling sequence?

Different acts lined up to carry out from dwelling embody Imogen Heap, Scouting for Women and Gabriela Montero. For full listings go to the Royal Albert Hall’s web site.

To seek out out what’s on TV, take a look at our TV Information.