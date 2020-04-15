How To Watch Ken Burns’ Jackie Robinson Documentary Streaming For Free

The primary a part of the documentary begins with Robinson’s humble beginnings in rural Georgia and comply with’s the athlete’s life and profession up by his first season with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. This contains all the pieces from escaping the hardships of the American South to his phenomenal collegiate profession at UCLA, his time within the U.S. Military, and time spent within the Negro and minor leagues. The second a part of the miniseries picks up with Robinson’s second season in Brooklyn and follows the person by the remainder of his baseball profession, his retirement from the sport, his influence on the Civil Rights motion, and concludes along with his loss of life in 1972.