How To Watch Ken Burns’ Jackie Robinson Documentary Streaming For Free

With the beginning of the 2020 Main League Baseball season being postponed as a result of novel coronavirus, MLB and its 30 groups will not be capable to honor the late Jackie Robinson within the conventional method that has turn out to be a staple of the baseball season since 2004. Worry not, as PBS has made Ken Burns’ 2016 baseball documentary miniseries on the integrationist and groundbreaking civil rights icon free to anybody who needs to stream it.
However there could also be a few of you on the market who both do not know in regards to the informative and extremely entertaining two-part documentary sequence or how one can go about watching it without spending a dime. So in honor of the 73rd anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s shade barrier, here is all it’s essential know in regards to the documentary are the right way to watch it.
Stream Jackie Robinson For Free On PBS
Watching Jackie Robinson without spending a dime is simpler than you would possibly assume. All you must do is go to the Jackie Robinson part on the PBS web site, and click on the “Now Streaming” hyperlink to open up the documentary and quite a few different particular options and clips in regards to the former Brooklyn Dodger and his life earlier than and after he took the sphere 73 years in the past this April.
Each components of the almost four-hour documentary could be streamed of their entirety, simply as they had been considered upon the movie’s debut in 2016. Any baseball fan or historian will certainly discover enjoyment in watching this particular documentary, particularly now because it’s free.
About Ken Burns’ Jackie Robinson Documentary
Jackie Robinson, which was directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon and initially premiered on PBS on April 11, 2016, tells the entire story of the person who would go down as one of the crucial vital figures of American sports activities and tradition within the 20th Century. Narrated by considered one of Ken Burns’ longtime collaborators, Keith David, and that includes the voice of Jamie Foxx as Jackie Robinson, this two-part documentary miniseries affords an in-depth have a look at the person, his previous, and his legacy.
The primary a part of the documentary begins with Robinson’s humble beginnings in rural Georgia and comply with’s the athlete’s life and profession up by his first season with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. This contains all the pieces from escaping the hardships of the American South to his phenomenal collegiate profession at UCLA, his time within the U.S. Military, and time spent within the Negro and minor leagues. The second a part of the miniseries picks up with Robinson’s second season in Brooklyn and follows the person by the remainder of his baseball profession, his retirement from the sport, his influence on the Civil Rights motion, and concludes along with his loss of life in 1972.
The story of Robinson’s life is helped instructed by quite a few commentators, together with former United States President Barack Obama, political and sports activities historian George Will, Robinson’s widow and kids, and a who’s who of civil rights and sports activities figures.
In the event you’re nonetheless on the lookout for extra about Jackie Robinson after watching this large documentary sequence, I counsel renting the 2013 biopic 42 on Amazon or watching Ken Burns’ groundbreaking 1994 documentary Baseball, which is streaming on Amazon Prime.
