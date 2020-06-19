How to watch La Liga for free on Sky Sports TV in the UK – full fixtures list

La Liga has returned with each recreation dwell and free for Sky Sports clients to start the restart.

Barcelona and Actual Madrid have eased again into the motion with resounding wins, and the title race continues to be very a lot alive.

Lionel Messi might be ready to showcase his supreme expertise with Barcelona, whereas Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid proceed to breathe down their neck.

Sevilla and Actual Sociedad have capitalised on a stuttering marketing campaign for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, making certain a spread of thrilling clashes developing.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK together with a full list of La Liga fixtures on TV.

Watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You may watch La Liga matches dwell on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports as soon as the league returns to motion.

Whereas Premier Sports providers normally price a month-to-month subscription payment, Sky clients can entry the channel for free throughout June, which means you’ll be able to watch each La Liga match on free-to-air TV.

La Liga fixtures have take pleasure in the advantage of distinctive kick-off occasions, which means the video games might be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is about to proceed.

Reside stream La Liga on-line in the UK

LaLigaTV can also be accessible as an internet streaming service that may be considered on a number of gadgets.

For full particulars on how to get LaLigaTV, see under.

La Liga fixtures on TV

All UK occasions

Friday 19th June

Mallorca v Leganes (6:25pm)

Granada v Villarreal (6:30pm)

Sevilla v Barcelona (9pm)

Saturday 20th June

Espanyol v Levante (1pm)

Getafe v Eibar (6:30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Actual Valladolid (9pm)

Sunday 21st June

Celta Vigo v Deportivo Alaves (1pm)

Valencia v Osasuna (6:30pm)

Actual Sociedad v Actual Madrid (9pm)

Monday 22nd June

Leganes v Granada (6:30pm)

Villarreal v Sevilla (9pm)

Tuesday 23rd June

Actual Valladolid v Getafe (6:25pm)

Levante v Atletico Madrid (6:30pm)

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (9pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Actual Sociedad v Celta Vigo (6:30pm)

Actual Madrid v Mallorca (9pm)

Thursday 25th June

Eibar v Valencia (6:30pm)

Actual Betis v Espanyol (9pm)

Extra to be added…

How to get LaLigaTV

To entry the channel on TV you’ll need a Sky field – although a Sky Sports subscription shouldn’t be required.

It prices £5.99 per thirty days or £49 for an annual go, although as talked about this is not going to be the case in June!

If you’re not a Sky TV buyer, you’ll be able to watch all of the video games dwell by way of the LaLiga TV on-line participant.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a spread of dwell sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package deal.

It prices £11.99 per thirty days or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.

Alternatively, it prices £11.99 per thirty days or £99 annual for the on-line streaming service alone.

