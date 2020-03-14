La Liga stays considered one of the most intriguing leagues in world soccer with Barcelona and Actual Madrid joined by Atletico Madrid in the elite pack chasing the title.

Lionel Messi continues to show his extraordinary expertise on a weekly foundation – however how are you going to tune in to watch his each transfer?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You may watch 9 La Liga matches each week stay on the newly-launched LaLigaTV by Premier Sports activities from 13th January.

LaLigaTV can be accessible as a web based streaming service.

The one video games unavailable to British audiences are weekly Saturday 3:00pm kick-offs due to UK restrictions.

Each La Liga fixture has a distinct kick-off time, that means the video games shall be broadcast back-to-back so that you gained’t miss a factor.

A weekly Sunday 11:00am match will even be proven on Premier Sports activities’ free channel, Free Sports activities.

How to get LaLigaTV

To entry the channel on TV you have to a Sky field – although a Sky Sports activities subscription is just not required.

It prices £5.99 per 30 days or £49 for an annual move.

If you’re not a Sky TV buyer, you’ll be able to watch all of the video games stay by way of the LaLiga TV on-line participant.

How to get Premier Sports activities

Premier Sports activities boasts a variety of stay sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package deal.

It prices £11.99 per 30 days or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.

Alternatively, it prices £11.99 per 30 days or £99 annual for the on-line streaming service alone.