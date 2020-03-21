La Liga stays one in every of the most intriguing leagues in world soccer with Barcelona and Actual Madrid joined by Atletico Madrid in the elite pack chasing the title.

Lionel Messi continues to show his extraordinary expertise on a weekly foundation – however how are you going to tune in to watch his each transfer?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You’ll be able to watch 9 La Liga matches each week reside on the newly-launched LaLigaTV by Premier Sports activities from 13th January.

LaLigaTV can also be out there as a web-based streaming service.

The one video games unavailable to British audiences are weekly Saturday 3:00pm kick-offs due to UK restrictions.

Each La Liga fixture has a special kick-off time, which means the video games might be broadcast back-to-back so that you received’t miss a factor.

A weekly Sunday 11:00am match will even be proven on Premier Sports activities’ free channel, Free Sports activities.

How to get LaLigaTV

To entry the channel on TV you will want a Sky field – although a Sky Sports activities subscription isn’t required.

It prices £5.99 per 30 days or £49 for an annual go.

In case you are not a Sky TV buyer, you possibly can watch all of the video games reside through the LaLiga TV on-line participant.

How to get Premier Sports activities

Premier Sports activities boasts a variety of reside sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included in the bundle.

It prices £11.99 per 30 days or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.

Alternatively, it prices £11.99 per 30 days or £99 annual for the on-line streaming service alone.