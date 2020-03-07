La Liga stays one in every of the most intriguing leagues in world soccer with Barcelona and Actual Madrid joined by Atletico Madrid in the elite pack chasing the title.

Lionel Messi continues to show his extraordinary expertise on a weekly foundation – however how will you tune in to watch his each transfer?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You may watch 9 La Liga matches each week stay on the newly-launched LaLigaTV by Premier Sports activities from 13th January.

LaLigaTV can also be obtainable as a web based streaming service.

The one video games unavailable to British audiences are weekly Saturday 3:00pm kick-offs due to UK restrictions.

Each La Liga fixture has a special kick-off time, which means the video games will likely be broadcast back-to-back so that you gained’t miss a factor.

A weekly Sunday 11:00am match may also be proven on Premier Sports activities’ free channel, Free Sports activities.

How to get LaLigaTV

To entry the channel on TV you will have a Sky field – although a Sky Sports activities subscription shouldn’t be required.

It prices £5.99 monthly or £49 for an annual go.

If you’re not a Sky TV buyer, you may watch all of the video games stay through the LaLiga TV on-line participant.

How to get Premier Sports activities

Premier Sports activities boasts a spread of stay sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included in the bundle.

It prices £11.99 monthly or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.

Alternatively, it prices £11.99 monthly or £99 annual for the on-line streaming service alone.