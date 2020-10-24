How to watch La Liga on TV in UK – including Barcelona v Real Madrid

La Liga is again and the primary El Clasico showdown of the season is prepared to roll between Barcelona and Real Madrid this weekend.

Each Spanish giants’ stranglehold on La Liga seems to be waning with either side struggling in the division to this point in 2020/21.

Real Madrid sit third, although they do have a recreation in hand, and had been defeated by Shakhtar Donetsk in their final Champions League outing.

Barcelona are in dire turmoil by their very own lofty requirements, as they presently languish in ninth. There’s clearly loads of time to go in the season to full a turnaround, however with Lionel Messi’s future frequently up in the air, this can be his ultimate El Clasico showdown on the Nou Camp.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kicks off at 3pm on LaLigaTV with full particulars on how to watch beneath.

RadioTimes.com brings you the whole information on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

Watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You may watch La Liga matches stay on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports activities.

La Liga fixtures have take pleasure in the good thing about distinctive kick-off occasions, which means the video games will probably be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is about to proceed.

Stay stream La Liga on-line in the UK

LaLigaTV can be obtainable as a web based streaming service that may be seen on a bunch of units.

For full particulars on how to get LaLigaTV, see beneath.

How to get LaLigaTV

To entry the channel on TV you will want a Sky field – although a Sky Sports activities subscription will not be required.

It prices £5.99 per 30 days or £49 for an annual go, although as talked about this is not going to be the case in June!

If you’re not a Sky TV buyer, you’ll be able to watch all the video games stay by way of the LaLiga TV on-line participant.

How to get Premier Sports activities

Premier Sports activities boasts a variety of stay sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package deal.

It prices £11.99 per 30 days or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.

Alternatively, it prices £11.99 per 30 days or £99 annual for the web streaming service alone.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising in the UK take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

