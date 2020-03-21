Ligue 1 boasts a few of the world’s best stars with PSG amongst the elite groups in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar proceed to wreak havoc in the French high division – however how will you watch them in motion?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full information on how to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK.

How to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

Ligue 1 video games are proven stay on BT Sport all through the season.

For the full schedule of video games, take a look at their official web site and apply the filter for Ligue 1 matches.

How to get BT Sport

For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 monthly.

For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.

You may add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Different, you’ll be able to decide up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month move for £25.

It may be used to watch sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and thru your TV by way of a bunch of gadgets together with Chromecast and PS4.