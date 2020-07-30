How to watch Little Mix Meerkat Music gig

Little Mix’s first present efficiency of the yr will likely be out there to stream in houses throughout the nation later this summer time, following the announcement that the band members – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – will all be collaborating in Meerkat Music’s second digital present.

Followers had been left dissatisfied earlier this yr when the band’s UK summer time tour was cancelled due to lockdown – however it’s since been introduced that the ‘Shout out to My Ex’ group will likely be performing to the nation in a particular one-off efficiency.

Little Mix member Jesy mentioned, “We will’t wait to get the nation collectively digitally to carry out a few of our favorite songs for one massive occasion of their houses and gardens.”

Leigh-Anne mentioned, “We’ve been devastated that we couldn’t carry out reside this Summer time, it’s the factor we have now missed essentially the most as a band.”

What time is the Little Mix Meerkat Music live performance?

Little Mix’s Meerkat music digital efficiency will likely be aired on Friday 21st August 2020 at 8pm.

The live performance is free for everybody to watch, and follows on from Meerkat Music’s earlier Take That gig, which reunited the band with Robbie Williams.

We’re again in enterprise for a particular, one off present with Meerkat Music????

Tune in on 21st of August at 8pm to see one thing very particular!! ????

#MeerkatMusic pic.twitter.com/BYRu4yoIdQ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) July 30, 2020

How to watch Little Mix live performance from dwelling

The occasion will likely be live-streamed through the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube web page and Fb Dwell.

Organised by Comparethemarket.com, the Little Mix gig will likely be ‘hosted’ by meerkat mogul Aleksandr and his long-suffering pal Sergei, who will even interview Little Mix. The occasion will even help the work of music remedy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Liz Darran, Advertising Director at comparethemarket.com, mentioned, “After the success of the primary Meerkat Music efficiency with Take That and Robbie Williams, we’re delighted to return for our second efficiency with the most important lady band on the planet – Little Mix. It’s been a difficult time for households, musicians, and everybody else within the UK – and we would like to carry a smile to the faces of the nation, and create one other memorable evening of nice leisure.”

Fancy a shout out earlier than the gig? Each Little Mix’s followers and comparethemarket.com rewards members have the possibility to request pre-show messages right here.

